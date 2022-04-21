Video: Local Whistler Mountain Bike Park Laps with Amy Ertel & Ian Morrison

Apr 21, 2022
by GT Bicycles  


Upper A-line to Del Bocca Vista, back to A-line, Amy Ertel rips her favorite lap in the Whistler Bike Park with Ian Morrison in tow. Ride along for Local Laps!

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos GT


1 Comment

  • 2 1
 Paywalls suck. PB went corporate. More Kaz articles. Blah blah blah first comment.

