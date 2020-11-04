Video: Locals Rip the MTB Oasis of Nelson, BC in 'Super Natural Mountain Life'

Nov 4, 2020
by Niall Pinder  
Super Natural Mountain Life Ep.1

by nickvanberkel
When arriving into the Kootenay’s the vibe changes. The hustle bustle of the city melts off of your psyche to match the chill flow of Nelson. Remnants of a free hippy culture has now made way for a youthful energetic (no matter what your age is), outdoorsy and super awakened community. The air smells clean and always has hints of sweet smelling smoke on big, open, colorful porches built in the turn of the century. The streets are filled with bikes of all kinds and kids on their little push bikes and you notice that most everyone is smiling.
Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Super Natural Mountain Life Ep. 2

by nickvanberkel
The time is summer 2020. Social distancing, pressures of elections, the pandemic, the rest of the world on edge. But, Nelson feels like a time machine back to any summer before this one. The vibe is relaxed, and the streets are open. We see two trucks hauling downhill bikes up the mountain. Yes! Now, enter the tummy butterflies in total excitement to hit the infamous trails of the Koots!!! And, for these trails, better bring a local shredder to take you around... (Shhhhhh…)

Super Natural Mountain Life Ep.3

by nickvanberkel
Super Natural Mountain Life Ep.4

by nickvanberkel
Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

All the days of your life have led up to this EXACT moment. The day you get to shred REAL loam. Like the kind that only comes from BC. This is THE actual day that you have waited for. Whether you know it or not, the first lean in on the skookum built berm lets you know in a deep place (where all knowing is buried)… I HAVE ARRIVED!!!!

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

These 4 part Super Natural Mountain Life episodes takes you down different trails around the Kootenays, BC and big jump/slalom course Dragonfly Farm. The riders, Sky Dunn-Sarvis and Kendall Mclean take us on a fun and sweeeeeeeet tour of these trails with filmer Nick Van Berkel, photographer Niall Pinder and drone filmer, Akailah Yocom. Deepest gratitude and recognition to the indigenous Kootenay Region’s First Nations Tribes of the Sinixt and Ktunaxa for upholding and care taking these lands for many generations. And a HUGE shout out to Nelson Cycling Club, Gericks and all the dedicated Koots trail builders for keeping it steezy and safe, and to Aslan Macey for all your help ~ DEM Pure Athletes

Mr. Deer hanging out
Left: Mountain friend. Right: Van Berkel enjoys nature's bathtub during the shoot
Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits
Launching on the farm as a storm rolls in

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits
Left: Mixing raw leaf tea for the gardens, Right: Mixing up the medicine
Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits
Left: Sierra and Sky rehabbing post-ride in Nelson Right: A dog's life on the farm
Its a doggo

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits
Van Berkel will do anything to get that shot

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits
Kendall enjoying the deepest woods

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits
Sky in his happy place

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Stills from SuperNatural Mountain Life edits

Words: Sierra, Sky, and Kendall from DEM Pure Athletes
Photos: Niall Pinder
Video: Nick Van Berkel
Drones: Akailah Yocom

