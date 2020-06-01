Video: Lockdown Antics in South Africa with Theo Erlangsen & Ike Klassen - 'Locked in Hellsend' Ep.1

We’re basically quarantining in heaven! I mean, it would be nice to be racing in Europe, but this is a close second! — Theo Erlangsen

Getting the pit bike track built was a dream come true for Ike and Theo, who started their career with Moto X.

When it's too windy to ride there are a couple of other options on the farm.

Ike laying down some smooth lines on the newly built tracks.

What do you do when you’re locked down on the sickest farm in South Africa? Grab a shovel and get digging! When World Cup slayer, Theo Erlangsen, was lucky enough to get quarantined with young gun, Ike Klassen, on his farm in Stellenbosch, the boys stayed busy riding bikes and spraying dirt! In the first episode, we meet the infamous builders, Justin Novella and Duran Van Eeden, who can wrestle a digger like nobody else, and were luckily quarantined on the same farm. First state of business was carving out the Corona track, an insane downhill course through the forest from top to bottom. The boys hit the building work hard and then set to work stacking clips and roosting turns.Locked in at Hellsend Dirt Compound is a 3-part series following The Trails Crew getting up to all kinds of good, bad and wild. Watch the boys riding dirt jumps, shredding some downhill laps and staying “almost too busy doing cool things the whole time!” These boys have all the toys and a whole heap of ideas, so jump on board as they race pit bikes, trash rally buggies and shred anything with wheels on. Stay tuned for Part 2.