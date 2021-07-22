Video: Loic Bruni & Claudio Caluori Shred Alpine Trails in Engadin

Loic Bruni is one of the fastest men on this planet riding down the hills. When he meets up with Claudio Caluori for a fun little battle in the “Home of Trails”, the two unexpectedly stumble into a new mission and quickly decide to help some locals in need. The 4th episode of “Take Claudio to the Limit” takes us to St. Moritz in the beautiful Engadin and offers everything for a terrific day on the mountain bike: spectacular views, a variety of awesome trails, great people and a tasty BBQ to end the day.

Photos: © Filip Zuan“Take Claudio to the Limit”Claudio Caluori, the jack-of-all-trades of mountain biking, knows the trails of Graubuenden inside out. In "Take Claudio to the Limit" five famous mountain bike riders will challenge Claudio on the legendary trails in the five biking regions of Graubuenden. French downhill superstar Loic Bruni, German slopestyle and YouTube hero Lukas Knopf, Danish endurance specialist Annika Langvad, British downhill legend Steve Peat and French enduro rider Morgane Such will push Claudio to new heights on his home turf. The five showdowns will be held in the regions of Laax, Davos Klosters, Arosa Lenzerheide, Engadin and Engadin Samnaun Val Müstair. Anyone who wants to take on a new challenge on the bike can take part in the public “Home of Trails” challenge and win a bike holiday in Graubuenden.More information: www.homeoftrails.com