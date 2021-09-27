Video: Loic Bruni Breaks Down his Winning Run from the Snowshoe World Cup DH 2021

Sep 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesI tried to comment for you guys, my run. I feel like sometimes there is more to say than what you just see on TV. So happy with how I rode that day. Still made a big mistake but grabbed the win! Tell me what you think in the comments Loic Bruni


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Loic Bruni DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 I watched run a bunch of times, and it looked 100% flawless to me. Funny to hear Bruni claim that he made several mistakes.
  • 1 0
 Ha I watched this on IG last night and the dude looked like he just kind of floated down the whole thing without even trying.
  • 2 0
 I think Troy summed it up for all of us! Insane race!
  • 1 0
 Super bruni at it again love it

