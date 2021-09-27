Pinkbike.com
Video: Loic Bruni Breaks Down his Winning Run from the Snowshoe World Cup DH 2021
Sep 27, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
I tried to comment for you guys, my run. I feel like sometimes there is more to say than what you just see on TV. So happy with how I rode that day. Still made a big mistake but grabbed the win! Tell me what you think in the comments
—
Loic Bruni
Racing and Events
Videos
Loic Bruni
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
hllclmbr
(28 mins ago)
I watched run a bunch of times, and it looked 100% flawless to me. Funny to hear Bruni claim that he made several mistakes.
[Reply]
1
0
anchoricex
(2 mins ago)
Ha I watched this on IG last night and the dude looked like he just kind of floated down the whole thing without even trying.
[Reply]
2
0
sylvainvanier
(29 mins ago)
I think Troy summed it up for all of us! Insane race!
[Reply]
1
0
karl-huckingbikes
(54 mins ago)
Super bruni at it again love it
[Reply]
