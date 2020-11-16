Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator

Guess who raced a World Cup this weekend!? XC Eliminator for a change. This wasn’t planned at all but as I only had my XC bike here and I was curious to try it out. Turns out that it’s good fun! I ended up in finals with no more gas in the tank and got smashed, guys are pretty strong beasts! Still a World Cup podium though. Downhill training almost fits this discipline.



Thanks to XC Eliminator for having us. I left all my stuff in the Team truck so that’s why I don’t have a RedBull helmet, I have the T-shirt. Photos: @marcrius_fotosport — Loic Bruni