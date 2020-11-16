Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator

Nov 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Bruni races his quarter-final at 44:36 and his semi-final at 57:51

Loic Bruni earned his 28th World Cup podium this weekend except this time it wasn't in downhill but in XC Eliminator.

The XCE discipline was added to the World Cup circuit in 2012 and it runs like a 4X race crossed with an XC Short Track race. It's a sprint format with four riders charging round short laps of a generally paved circuit with some obstacles thrown in for good measure. The top two riders advance each heat until you get a final race for the top four positions. XCE used to be run alongside the XCO races at World Cup weekends but it became a separate series in 2017 and was replaced by the current Short Track format we have now in 2018.

This weekend's race in Barcelona was the 2020 series finale (after the proposed final round in Abu Dhabi was cancelled) and Loic Bruni was in the area so decided to participate. He was the only rider in a peaked helmet and was wearing a Red Bull t-shirt as opposed to the full XC race kit of most of the rest of the competitors but still managed to qualify third fastest and then worked his way through the rounds to the final. Bruni says he ended up with 'no more gas' in the final and ended up rolling home in fourth.


bigquotesGuess who raced a World Cup this weekend!? XC Eliminator for a change. This wasn’t planned at all but as I only had my XC bike here and I was curious to try it out. Turns out that it’s good fun! I ended up in finals with no more gas in the tank and got smashed, guys are pretty strong beasts! Still a World Cup podium though. Downhill training almost fits this discipline.

Thanks to XC Eliminator for having us. I left all my stuff in the Team truck so that’s why I don’t have a RedBull helmet, I have the T-shirt. Photos: @marcrius_fotosportLoic Bruni

Full results, here.

Regions in Article
Barcelona

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Results Loic Bruni


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
193767 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
85521 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
57495 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
48740 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
47130 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
46931 views
A Mountain Bikers' Guide to Making to Road Riding More Fun
45846 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
45074 views

35 Comments

  • 38 2
 2020 is weird
  • 11 0
 commentator: "the track has it all" lol
  • 6 0
 Is it bad that I really want to see a cross between this and 4x. Some horrific hybrid involving bigger features and jumps plus a lung busting climb back to the top for lap 2?

Or am I just a complete sadomasochist who wants to watch people suffer for my entertainment???
  • 1 0
 Definitely a sadist.
  • 1 1
 Its only real if they cry- seems to be what the masses think. ( nice how i turned that look into my dark innerself into a comment about how bad people are these days).

That aside i there is some real potential if you put in stairgaps and stuff, i would watch something like that. The actual format is kinda pointless.
  • 1 1
 Yes, it's bad. 4X is 4X an xce is fucking dog shit
  • 1 0
 Definitely not alone. I would love to see some serious features in xce. Preferably ones they can't just dismount for.
  • 9 0
 I guess this shows the level of fitness the pointy end of the DH field has
  • 1 0
 these people are machines!
  • 7 0
 I've only clicked to check if it wasn't an april fool !
  • 6 0
 I like how he scrubs the box at 46:14
  • 4 0
 Doesn't make sense - the internet told me he was only fast at Lousa because he pushed a button. So how many buttons must this one have had?!
  • 3 0
 To be fair to the format this race looks real gnarly in terms of nervousness and could easily be replicated in most cities across the world.
  • 3 0
 He's the Nino Schurter of DH. Nino destroys XC and does road gaps for fun while Bruni destroys DH and wins XC eliminators for fun
  • 1 1
 Did Nino win a WC level race recently?
  • 3 0
 I love when athletes try other disciples. It would be even cooler if there was a multi discipline event where all the top guys show up.
  • 1 0
 Like an all stars event, low stakes friendly competition. Stretch it over a week before Rampage digging at the end of the season.
  • 1 0
 Tbh that looks quite fun. A bit of urban dh mixed with some pedalling and xc climbing. That’s probably the only “xc” race I’d watch on tv!
  • 3 1
 Can't say I'm surprised. The legs on the guy!..
  • 2 0
 that looks fun and horribly physical at the same time
  • 2 0
 It is great to see riders crossing between gravity/SC genres.
  • 2 0
 That lil' whip at 46:12 "I'm the Captain now"
  • 2 0
 Legend!
  • 1 0
 Fair play for reppin’ the baggies!
  • 1 0
 Now i wonder what Minaar can do
  • 2 0
 backflips
  • 1 0
 He doesn't have RedBull halfshell helmet?
  • 1 0
 4X, pretty fkng awesome xce, fkng circus side show Don't make a comparison
  • 1 0
 what a geeza!
  • 2 0
 backdoor pleaser!
  • 1 0
 @mb23: fridge freezer!
  • 3 2
 Just race 4x
  • 1 3
 A cross country race without any dirt in sight... why???
  • 1 0
 So, you didn't like Lisboa Downtown?
  • 1 3
 @Arierep: I dont recall the Lisboa one but most city -DH races have some dirt and also a vibe of utter madnes; this looked like enduro-prologue gone wrong.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009162
Mobile Version of Website