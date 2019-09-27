Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Loic Bruni on the Difficulties of Taking the World Cup Title.

Sep 26, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIn what has been the most intense head-to-head racing we've seen in the UCI MTB World Cup, the 2019 season came down to two Frenchman, Amaury Pierron and Loic Bruni. Having won every round of the 2019 World Cup races, with exception of Val di Sole, both athletes arrived in Snowshoe to lay it all out between the tapes.

With mounting pressure and the desire to take his career first overall UCI World Cup win, Loic Bruni leads us through the mental and physical obstacles that faced him at the final race in Snowshow, West Virginia. Red Bull


4 Comments

  • 3 1
 Of the two frenchman, Loic is the men!
  • 5 1
 And Amaury the legend
  • 1 0
 You know men is plural right...
  • 1 0
 So he still riding the mullet or full 29?

