Video: Loic Bruni Shreds Barcelona Trails in New Fox Kit

Press Release: Fox RacingCommitment to Safety and Protection, Versatility - Highlight SP21 Collection
Fox Racing is proud to launch the SP21 Mountain Bike collection. A “rider first” philosophy is the foundation for the SP21 product line. Whether it’s the demands of World Cup downhill or the adventure of exploring your local trail network with your crew, we have you covered. Key product highlights include a continued commitment to Safety and Protection with MIPS rotational management featured in the complete helmet range and D3O trusted impact coverage giving support in key knee, elbow and body protection.
See the new Spring line come to life as we celebrate our athletes around the globe with features in the new UNPLUGGED series. Fox provides an in-depth, behind the scenes look into our athletes through a series of videos from March through May, featuring unique personalities of Loic Bruni, Cody Kelley, Tahnee Seagrave and Jackson Goldstone. Subscribe to the Fox Racing YouTube channel
to catch each episode as soon as they drop.
Style, design and innovation are the focus of the softgoods line. The men’s and women’s Flexair, Defend and Ranger collections all have a specific feature set to fit every rider’s needs. Breathable mobility, versatility on and off the bike, and complete durability are the keys to delivering the ultimate performance on every ride. Flexair:
Leading the SP21 collection with market-leading breathable mobility. Flexair meets the needs of modern riders who demand the lightest, most unrestricted movement on the bike. Advanced premium fabric selection and the thoughtful construction techniques ensure Flexair delivers. Ranger:
Versatility on and off the bike is where the Ranger collection shines. Casual look and feel with stealthy performance on the trail. Ranger will quickly become your go-to collection for trail and life needs. Defend:
When durability is a must. The Defend collection relies on key fabric partnerships with Cordura to deliver the highest levels of abrasion and impact coverage on the trail. Defend is ready to tackle any situation on every ride.
To see the complete Fox Racing Spring ‘21 line, go to www.FoxRacing.com
.
