Video: Loic Bruni's 2019 Les Gets World Cup Race Run
Jul 9, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Because we can not race the UCI mtb world cup in Les Gets this year, you can relive my race run from 2019! I miss it!
—
Loic Bruni
Posted In:
Videos
Loic Bruni
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Geral01
(17 mins ago)
Whats good is beautiful, whats beautiful is good - Aristotle
[Reply]
1
0
mckrider
(10 mins ago)
Hey beautiful, whats good? -Ray Ray from the BX
[Reply]
