Video: Loic Bruni's 2019 Les Gets World Cup Race Run

Jul 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesBecause we can not race the UCI mtb world cup in Les Gets this year, you can relive my race run from 2019! I miss it! Loic Bruni


Posted In:
Videos Loic Bruni DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


 Whats good is beautiful, whats beautiful is good - Aristotle
  • 1 0
 Hey beautiful, whats good? -Ray Ray from the BX

