Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Racing
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Video: Loic Bruni's Course Preview for the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
Jun 8, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
2 Comments
Loic Bruni kicks off the season and first stop of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup series with his view from the course preview in Lenzerheide. Jump on board and get your first ride down the race run.
—
GoPro
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
73498 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
59634 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
45119 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
42291 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
34235 views
Emily Batty Announces Retirement from Professional Racing
31359 views
Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide
26600 views
Video: Testing the Difference Between Steel & Aluminum Frames
25919 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
frankwizza
(1 mins ago)
It's the commentary that gets me
[Reply]
1
0
jaked
(0 mins ago)
wow...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie
Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.051871
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments