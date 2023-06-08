Video: Loic Bruni's Course Preview for the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesLoic Bruni kicks off the season and first stop of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup series with his view from the course preview in Lenzerheide. Jump on board and get your first ride down the race run. GoPro


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 It's the commentary that gets me
  • 1 0
 wow...





