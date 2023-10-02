Watch
Video: Loic Bruni's Finals Crash POV from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
Oct 2, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
The points leader overall in the series, Loic Bruni, takes a heartbreaking crash in the finals run in Snowshoe for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
GoPro
Loic Bruni
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,764 articles
Score
Time
1
0
ajl-mtb
(39 mins ago)
The speed he is going is just wild, especially with the patchy light conditions in the woods! Sometimes I watch my GoPro footage back and think "damn that looks fast!" but this looks like it is being played at 2x speed compared to anything of mine haha!
[Reply]
1
0
NERyder
(16 mins ago)
Glad he wasn’t hurt. There are a lot of spots on that course where a crash would likely have resulted in serious injury. Hate to see a crash but glad it wasn’t in an arena with too much pink spray paint
[Reply]
2
0
mtbmaniatv
(41 mins ago)
Seen a few crashes there. Always unexpected. Oh well
[Reply]
