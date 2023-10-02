Video: Loic Bruni's Finals Crash POV from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Oct 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe points leader overall in the series, Loic Bruni, takes a heartbreaking crash in the finals run in Snowshoe for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup. Loic Bruni



Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH GoPro Loic Bruni Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023


3 Comments
  • 1 0
 The speed he is going is just wild, especially with the patchy light conditions in the woods! Sometimes I watch my GoPro footage back and think "damn that looks fast!" but this looks like it is being played at 2x speed compared to anything of mine haha!
  • 1 0
 Glad he wasn’t hurt. There are a lot of spots on that course where a crash would likely have resulted in serious injury. Hate to see a crash but glad it wasn’t in an arena with too much pink spray paint
  • 2 0
 Seen a few crashes there. Always unexpected. Oh well





