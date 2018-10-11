VIDEOS

Video: Loic Bruni's Madeira Gamble Run POV

Oct 11, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Freeride Madeira and Loic Bruni collaborated on this custom track, high above the capital of Funchal in a once restricted National Park

Credit: Steel City Media

Must Read This Week
Rocky Mountain Has 160 Bikes Stolen From Container
91686 views
7 of the Weirdest MTB Instagram Accounts
90536 views
First Ride: The 2019 Cannondale Habit is Shockingly Normal
76005 views
$5 Raffle: Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
68902 views
Is This Wheelie Cheat Device the Best or Worst Idea Ever?
59403 views
Review: Trek Session 9.9 29
50534 views
Tech Briefing: New Bikes Galore, Big Pedals, Action Cameras & More - October 2018
40671 views
Online Deals - October 2018
39369 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022970
Mobile Version of Website