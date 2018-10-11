Pinkbike.com
Video: Loic Bruni's Madeira Gamble Run POV
Oct 11, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Freeride Madeira and Loic Bruni collaborated on this custom track, high above the capital of Funchal in a once restricted National Park
Credit: Steel City Media
