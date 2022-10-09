Video: Loic Bruni's POV as He Tries to Overtake 180 Riders

Oct 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCampo was a few days ago. The second edition was even wilder than last year. Lots of dust and aggressiveness on the programme. I enjoyed myself once again with all the participants, no sores, lots of fun and top-notch organization. Really happy to have been able to share a closer moment with people on the bike in a great atmosphere. The level was really high and the fact that there were more riders was difficult for my comeback. I go off the rails halfway through to top it all off so I finish in 32nd place! Loic Bruni


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Loic Bruni


