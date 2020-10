Throwback to this summer when I went to Austria to start preparing for World Champs.



I tore a muscle in my leg hitting a tree late May. 5 weeks later I finished my recovery and I decided to visit the Athlete Performance Center. I wanted make sure I was ready to ride again and to get some good preparation in order to be as strong as possible for this season.



Thanks to the crew there to help me and for the good times.



I hope you enjoy it.



LBX — Loic Bruni