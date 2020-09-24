Video: London Wheelie Kids Head to Scotland for Hill Bombs, Pump Tracks & MTB

|So we sent some of the Down To Ride team to Scotland for a week to shoot vlogs and a short film for our YouTube channel. Over that time the boys hit all the different terrain Scotland has to offer, from the city, to the dirt, to the hills. We would love to create more films like this as it's a first for the bike life scene and is something all the boys are proud of producing.—Down to Ride
Riders:
Jake O'Neill AKA @Jake100
Kaine Broadhurst AKA @Nl.Kizzy
Barry AKA @Bazza_Onna_Mazza
Bradley Crichlow AKA @SendItB.Rad
Callum Bibby AKA @BibbyBMX
Filmers:
Callum Bibby
Second Camera:
Matteo Andreoli - @Teosnaps
Editor's Note
We encourage everyone to wear a helmet at all times while riding a bike.
