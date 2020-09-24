Video: London Wheelie Kids Head to Scotland for Hill Bombs, Pump Tracks & MTB

Sep 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesSo we sent some of the Down To Ride team to Scotland for a week to shoot vlogs and a short film for our YouTube channel. Over that time the boys hit all the different terrain Scotland has to offer, from the city, to the dirt, to the hills. We would love to create more films like this as it's a first for the bike life scene and is something all the boys are proud of producing.Down to Ride

Riders:
Jake O'Neill AKA @Jake100
Kaine Broadhurst AKA @Nl.Kizzy
Barry AKA @Bazza_Onna_Mazza
Bradley Crichlow AKA @SendItB.Rad
Callum Bibby AKA @BibbyBMX

Filmers:
Callum Bibby

Second Camera:
Matteo Andreoli - @Teosnaps

Editor's Note

We encourage everyone to wear a helmet at all times while riding a bike.


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
69654 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
69441 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
55855 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
49968 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
49247 views
Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
47114 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
46372 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
41742 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008654
Mobile Version of Website