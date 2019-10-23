Video: Lonely Mountains: Downhill Video Game Released Today

Press Release: Thunderful Games
Hello riders! I'm Tyrone from Thunderful Games and I would love to introduce our new game Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Developed by Megagon Industries, a three-person studio from Berlin. We can’t wait to welcome all of you to our mountainous creation, which will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam 23rd October
!
Most of all, we’re looking forward to seeing your videos and hearing your stories about making (or not making) your way down the mountainside!
In Lonely Mountains: Downhill, it’s you and your bike against the mountain. Every mountain features several trails, and each trail has a variety of challenges for you to accomplish. In other words – you have some work cut out for you! Visit new mountains, explore new terrain and unlock new bikes with different features.
Each bike has its own advantages, so try each one to see which one best fits the trail and your playstyle! Some bikes are great for going off-road while others focus on large jumps, high drops or absolute speed. A shortcut that’s great for one bike might not be the best for another one! Not all paths down the mountain are obvious, so always keep an eye out (you might even find some beautiful resting spots along the way).
Finding the best route down the mountain is key on your way to the top of the leaderboards.
You can certainly say that Lonely Mountains: Downhill can be a demanding experience. Successfully getting down the mountain is just the first step – and worth a Trophy in itself! But it gets even more fun when you start challenging yourself to do it without crashing once. Or, to learn all the right paths down the mountain in order to set the fastest time possible! Make sure you hit each of the checkpoints before going totally off-road in the Free Ride mode!
If that all still sounds too easy for you, well, no need to worry! We’ve decided to increase the challenge even a bit more by adding a Night Mode!
To master this mode you need to learn every nook and cranny of the trails, or the smallest pebble might become your downfall. Thankfully your bike comes with headlights. Prepare to capture all your greatest victories…or most spectacular crashes and let us know about it!
If you want to celebrate the release with us feel free to join our Discord
or follow the release on Twitter
, Facebook
, or Instagram
.
Have a good ride and see you on the mountains!
6 Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8AnOwdylPM
Post a Comment