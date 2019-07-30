Video: Long Jumps and Big Tricks at the Rock Metal Jam

June 22nd saw the return of Rock Metal Jam with a whole new spirit! With huge success between 2008 and 2010, this social Jam was organised by Pierre-Edouard Ferry and has once again brought together riders from around the world, including our guys Australian Remy Morton, New Zealander, Conor Macfarlane and Lluis Lacondeguy. For this 2019 edition, the atmosphere was casual; bikes, friends, music, a good BBQ and a mind blowing level of riding!Check out the best photos on some of the biggest lines in the Rhône region of France: