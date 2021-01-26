Video: Loose Riders Introduces its Stacked 2021 Team

Jan 26, 2021
by loose riders  

The Loose Riders team has entered the stadium, ready to get loose in 2021!

Extremely proud to have all these awesome human beings representing us worldwide!

The team:
Nico Vink, Antoine Buffart, Luca Cometti, Damon Iwanaga, Reece Potter, Emma Olofsson, Max Kruse, Alexis D'heer, Katharina Klos, Julian Clauss, Chelsea Kimball, Kévin Meyer, Vilibald Vítek, Mark Partain, Anthony Lombardi, Mateo Verdier, Tim Bringer, Kristof Lenssens, Jakob Hartman, Honza Faistaver, Honza Spika, Adam Semerak, Jasper Huybrechts, Vince Moonen, Jelle Harnisfeger, Zac West, Bella Chen, Edgar Briole, Rory Meek and Dominic Gauler aka Dangerous Dom

Loose Riders is Rider Owned/ Rider operated.
Check out our website and find out what we are all about: http://www.loose-riders.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Antoine Buffart Luca Cometti Nico Vink Reece Potter


Must Read This Week
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
55076 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
54778 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
49641 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
48452 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
45440 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
45130 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
44011 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
39798 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Sick

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008352
Mobile Version of Website