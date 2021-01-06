Video: Loose Riders Sign 57 Year Old Skateboard Legend Turned Mountain Biker Mark Partain

Jan 6, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesSkateboard legend turned mountainbiker Mark Partain is joining the Loose Riders family. 57 Years old and not showing any signs of slowing down. Mark Partain has been living the life for a long time. Once a fulltime skateboard pro, now digging and riding bikes everyday.Loose Riders


Posted In:
Videos Loose Riders


Must Read This Week
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
87996 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
83581 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
64874 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
60679 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
56758 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
53497 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
49758 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
46118 views

20 Comments

  • 22 1
 Dammit pinkbike! First you post a videos of a bunch of children who ride way better than I do. Now you post a video of a guy twenty years older than I am who also rides way better than I do! Sheesh!
  • 7 0
 Ya, my self esteem was struggling after the grom video, but hey, I'm older and have adult responsibilities. Its ok. When they get old they will slow down too. Then this video dropped.
  • 7 0
 @hamncheez: first #PBgroms and now #PBgramps
  • 9 0
 A friend of mine died a couple years ago in a car crash. He was only 33.

The summer he died, he watched me wreck hard off of a decent-sized drop with a janky entrance (got hung up and wound up nose heavy on the landing, hitting the stem with my chest took the longest to heal from) at the start of a big group vacation trip. It ended my riding for the weekend and took a month to feel right again on the bike.

The night of the wreck around the fire pit he told me that if he ever got as old as me he hoped he'd be going as hard as I do. I think about that almost every day.

You're never too old to send it.
  • 5 0
 I’m going to turn 60 this summer.
Still building trails on Cypress ( North Shore).
Still riding the North Shore double blacks.
You have to keep moving, especially as you get older.
The only time I really feel old is when I pass a mirror !
  • 8 0
 I'm 50 this year.... So your saying there's a chance! haha
  • 8 1
 I turn 48 this year so I have 9 years at least to pick up a sponsor. Hopefully it doesn't turn out to be Depends
  • 2 0
 my pops got into dh at... 57? hes in his mid 60s now and I think last season was when he started clearing moon booter on a line every lap. every time we ride hes faster and sending everything bigger
  • 5 0
 For those who came for riding it's the last 27 seconds of the video.
  • 1 0
 I tip my cap to his guy, for his age he is Going-For-It! I am 60 and lucky if I can make it down the trail without hurting myself:/
  • 2 0
 contrary to many peoples beliefs, you can teach and old dog new tricks!
  • 2 0
 Man, this was really great to see!! Oh, to be 57 again.
  • 1 0
 Once a shredder...always a shredder. Totally Rad. (Lingo for the 50+ crowd here.)
  • 2 0
 Goofy footers always go harder!
  • 1 0
 So much for me telling my kids "I'm 46 but when I was younger I sure could ride a bike!"
  • 1 0
 YESSSSSSSSS!!!!! Pushing 60 and still ripping. This is inspiring.
  • 1 0
 More people like this needed in MTB nowadays! What an absolute hero.
  • 1 0
 Mark is a rad dude. Solid video and story telling.
  • 1 1
 Awesome story, great content!
  • 1 0
 Awesome :-)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007592
Mobile Version of Website