Video: Loose Riders Sign 57 Year Old Skateboard Legend Turned Mountain Biker Mark Partain

Skateboard legend turned mountainbiker Mark Partain is joining the Loose Riders family. 57 Years old and not showing any signs of slowing down. Mark Partain has been living the life for a long time. Once a fulltime skateboard pro, now digging and riding bikes everyday.—Loose Riders
The summer he died, he watched me wreck hard off of a decent-sized drop with a janky entrance (got hung up and wound up nose heavy on the landing, hitting the stem with my chest took the longest to heal from) at the start of a big group vacation trip. It ended my riding for the weekend and took a month to feel right again on the bike.
The night of the wreck around the fire pit he told me that if he ever got as old as me he hoped he'd be going as hard as I do. I think about that almost every day.
You're never too old to send it.
Still building trails on Cypress ( North Shore).
Still riding the North Shore double blacks.
You have to keep moving, especially as you get older.
The only time I really feel old is when I pass a mirror !
