Video: Loris Vergier Gets Up to Speed on the New Trek Session

Apr 12, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

French downhiller Loris Vergier of Trek Factory Racing pilots the Session down local trails.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos DH Bikes Trek Trek Session Loris Vergier


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
87959 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
62733 views
Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike
54938 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
54323 views
17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021
40493 views
Hiker to Claim Self Defence After Right of Way Dispute Stabbing
40325 views
Throwback Thursday: 5 Weird & Wonderful Products from Sea Otters Past
38541 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Custom Quarry Hucking Atherton Bikes DH
31163 views

22 Comments

  • 43 0
 I give that video an F. I didn't see him get woken up by an alarm. I didn't see him get out of bed. I didn't see him making a coffee (in slow motion), cleaning his teeth (in black nd white), having his morning dump, putting his shit in the car, driving to the location, tying up his shoelaces (in slow motion). All I saw was him putting his goggles on and riding.

That's pretty weak. In terms of boxes ticked to make a great MTB video, they scored about two out of ten.
  • 4 0
 Didn't even yell "sending". WTF?
  • 5 0
 @igxqrrl: or DROPPINGGGGG
  • 3 0
 What about jumping over a police car ?! Is it still popular in 2021 ?
  • 3 0
 No clip of him reviewing a shot of him from another camera, and then nodding in approval? Wtf
  • 10 0
 Trek found Commencal's "Banger Edit" Spotify playlist.
  • 6 0
 Holeshot! I like aluminum bikes.
  • 2 0
 Dear Trek, Loris has one of the most engaging personalities in the sport. Please leverage that. You're not getting the most out of him with standard music-over-riding-clips edits.
  • 3 0
 Would've loved a single shot of him riding that was more than .5 seconds long so I could actually see him riding
  • 3 0
 Nice! Will he beat Loic on it?
  • 2 10
flag Dimdumb (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I really demo if he will
  • 3 1
 May take many Sessions of practice but it certainly looks Loic he has the speed
  • 8 7
 The super zoomed in shots and cuts between high speed shots make this unwatchable.
  • 2 0
 Bababababababa duph duph, bah bah bahhhh
  • 2 0
 "New team, new bike, same speed." So a waste of time then? Wink
  • 1 0
 this session looks like they are on speed!!!
  • 1 0
 dang looks like a fast session
  • 1 0
 dumb question but what's the benefit of a high pivot bike?
  • 2 1
 High people need high pivots...
  • 3 0
 rearwards axle path = more betterer
  • 1 0
 I really X liked this video
  • 1 0
 Evo Bikepark ?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008086
Mobile Version of Website