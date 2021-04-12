Pinkbike.com
Video: Loris Vergier Gets Up to Speed on the New Trek Session
Apr 12, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
French downhiller Loris Vergier of Trek Factory Racing pilots the Session down local trails.
Videos
Riding Videos
DH Bikes
Trek
Trek Session
Loris Vergier
22 Comments
Score
Time
43
0
jaame
(1 hours ago)
I give that video an F. I didn't see him get woken up by an alarm. I didn't see him get out of bed. I didn't see him making a coffee (in slow motion), cleaning his teeth (in black nd white), having his morning dump, putting his shit in the car, driving to the location, tying up his shoelaces (in slow motion). All I saw was him putting his goggles on and riding.
That's pretty weak. In terms of boxes ticked to make a great MTB video, they scored about two out of ten.
[Reply]
4
0
igxqrrl
(1 hours ago)
Didn't even yell "sending". WTF?
[Reply]
5
0
cky78
(1 hours ago)
@igxqrrl
: or DROPPINGGGGG
[Reply]
3
0
QuebecPoulin
(40 mins ago)
What about jumping over a police car ?! Is it still popular in 2021 ?
[Reply]
3
0
dexterfawkes
(5 mins ago)
No clip of him reviewing a shot of him from another camera, and then nodding in approval? Wtf
[Reply]
10
0
fullendurbro
(57 mins ago)
Trek found Commencal's "Banger Edit" Spotify playlist.
[Reply]
6
0
Whatinthesamhill
(1 hours ago)
Holeshot! I like aluminum bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
kilpatrick
(6 mins ago)
Dear Trek, Loris has one of the most engaging personalities in the sport. Please leverage that. You're not getting the most out of him with standard music-over-riding-clips edits.
[Reply]
3
0
EnsBen
(20 mins ago)
Would've loved a single shot of him riding that was more than .5 seconds long so I could actually see him riding
[Reply]
3
0
lev3000
(1 hours ago)
Nice! Will he beat Loic on it?
[Reply]
2
10
Dimdumb
(1 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
I really demo if he will
[Reply]
3
1
rip8569
(1 hours ago)
May take many Sessions of practice but it certainly looks Loic he has the speed
[Reply]
8
7
friendlyfoe
(1 hours ago)
The super zoomed in shots and cuts between high speed shots make this unwatchable.
[Reply]
2
0
Altron5000
(51 mins ago)
Bababababababa duph duph, bah bah bahhhh
[Reply]
2
0
wallheater
(27 mins ago)
"New team, new bike, same speed." So a waste of time then?
[Reply]
1
0
olange83
(1 hours ago)
this session looks like they are on speed!!!
[Reply]
1
0
skintightleather
(1 hours ago)
dang looks like a fast session
[Reply]
1
0
Cpstyps
(49 mins ago)
dumb question but what's the benefit of a high pivot bike?
[Reply]
2
1
justwaki
(45 mins ago)
High people need high pivots...
[Reply]
3
0
freestyIAM
(45 mins ago)
rearwards axle path = more betterer
[Reply]
1
0
Ds1234
(17 mins ago)
I really X liked this video
[Reply]
1
0
ratm54
(1 hours ago)
Evo Bikepark ?
[Reply]
