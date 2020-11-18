Video: Loris Vergier Soundtracks the Send on the New Santa Cruz Bullit

What do you do when the next generation of ebike motors gets even quieter? Why, you fill in the blanks of course! World Cup racer and bike ventriloquist Loris Vergier takes us on an audio interpretation of what a hot lap on the Bullit should really sound like



The latest Shimano EP8 motor, a 630wh battery, a mixed-wheel setup, 170mm-travel, a 38mm fork and DoubleDown tires reflect the smashability of this platform. This is a bike for riders who seek V10 level terrain that's out of range of any chairlift or shuttle road.



Thanks for being the soundtrack to our success on the World Cup circuit for the last few years, Loris. — Santa Cruz Bicycles