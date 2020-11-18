Video: Loris Vergier Soundtracks the Send on the New Santa Cruz Bullit

Nov 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWhat do you do when the next generation of ebike motors gets even quieter? Why, you fill in the blanks of course! World Cup racer and bike ventriloquist Loris Vergier takes us on an audio interpretation of what a hot lap on the Bullit should really sound like

The latest Shimano EP8 motor, a 630wh battery, a mixed-wheel setup, 170mm-travel, a 38mm fork and DoubleDown tires reflect the smashability of this platform. This is a bike for riders who seek V10 level terrain that's out of range of any chairlift or shuttle road.

Thanks for being the soundtrack to our success on the World Cup circuit for the last few years, Loris.Santa Cruz Bicycles

Emphasis added by Pinkbike, let the rumours continue.

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Enduro Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Bullit Loris Vergier


11 Comments

  • 3 0
 This video is the sole reason I am happy I haven't put in an ebike filter yet. Marketing gold right there.
  • 2 0
 Should have got Peaty in for the low notes...him and Loris are a funny double act
  • 2 0
 As a French person, it's obviously a tribute to the cult movie"La cité de la peur" !
;-)
  • 1 0
 Just downloaded - trailer looked funny - cheers!
  • 2 0
 Legend, great studio setup as well :-)
  • 1 0
 Wannana, tcktcktkctck, blahblah, ptshwlsh. Everytime I ride I hear it rattling around my brain.
  • 2 0
 Is he not moving on from SC then?
  • 1 0
 "Thanks for being the soundtrack to our success on the World Cup circuit for the last few years, Loris."
I read that as being past tense... although grammatically speaking, I'm talking bollocks.
  • 1 0
 How can they name a bike the Bullit and put an air shock on it? I assume the Super8 will come out next with an Air can also.
  • 1 0
 Ok so he wasn't wearing orange rubber gloves - had to do a double take..!
  • 1 2
 Ahh, please give us more idiotism like that in the videos!

