Video: Lorraine Truong Rides Again on Adaptive Orange Phase AD3

The Orange Phase AD3 is a labour of love nearly 6 years in the making. It takes an Orange Phase chassis and converts it into a go-anywhere adaptive mountain bike for riders that aren’t able to ride conventional ‘two wheel’ setups.
We made this video to show the Phase AD3 in action, ridden by previous EWS Pro Lorraine Truong on her home trails in Switzerland—Orange Bikes
Yes, the rider won't be able to move their weight back to counter this, but as most adaptive bikes are e-bikes, couldn't something be done with the batteries to help keep a certain weight rearwards to combat this kick?
same as stunt car moving weight to keep balance on jumps ?
