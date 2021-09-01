Video: Lorraine Truong Rides Again on Adaptive Orange Phase AD3

Sep 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThe Orange Phase AD3 is a labour of love nearly 6 years in the making. It takes an Orange Phase chassis and converts it into a go-anywhere adaptive mountain bike for riders that aren’t able to ride conventional ‘two wheel’ setups.

We made this video to show the Phase AD3 in action, ridden by previous EWS Pro Lorraine Truong on her home trails in SwitzerlandOrange Bikes

For more info on the new Orange Phase AD3, click here.

For more information on Lorraine Truong and her injury, click here.

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Adaptive Bikes Orange Bikes Orange Phase Lorraine Truong


9 Comments

  • 3 0
 Love it, however, I see so many adaptive bikes with the rear kicking up on jumps/bumps.

Yes, the rider won't be able to move their weight back to counter this, but as most adaptive bikes are e-bikes, couldn't something be done with the batteries to help keep a certain weight rearwards to combat this kick?
  • 2 0
 maybe using a sliding (rail mount) and tilting seat can be a interesting thing to gain ability to move weight along the horizontal axis using only arms and torso... that , with electric rebound valve control shock can be a big step forward to gain a lot more control on weight placement on these kind of bike ?

same as stunt car moving weight to keep balance on jumps ?
  • 2 0
 Yeah this looks really good, the best adaptive bike concept I've seen I think. Love the way the front leans and steers and the wheels move independently but still looks like a bike. True re the rear suspension it looks like it needs more damping and more progressivity... hard to achieve with the single pivot I guess?
  • 2 0
 It's an amazing engineering achievement designing and creating this bike, but the happiness it creates is the really beautiful thing about it. Massive congratulations to Orange and their designer Alex for what they've made, can't wait to see where Lorraine takes it to next!
  • 2 0
 I'm so happy to see this today! I was discussing TBIs in football and rugby with friends last night, and I told them Lorraine's story. It's wonderful to see her enjoying the trails!
  • 4 0
 Ruh-oh. Now everyone is going to want TWO 38s on their bikes. Win!!!
  • 2 0
 Amazing! Surely a coil shock would better suit the riding style. It looks very poppy which is not what you want when sat down on the bike.
  • 3 0
 Good on you from an inclusion point of view.
  • 2 0
 Great work Orange!

