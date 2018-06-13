Video: Finding Hidden Trail Treasure in the Lost Sierra

Lost & Found // Hidden Treasure in the Lost Sierra

Trails inevitably come and go, but rarely are they lost forever. In California’s Northern Sierra Nevada, between Downieville and Sierra City, the area’s mining history contributed to a network of trails that faded away with the Gold Rush. But now, recreation has begun their resurrection, contributing to the local small-town economies and preserving the area’s rich history. Professional mountain biker Eric Porter and Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship’s trail whisperer Kurt Gensheimer spent a week in the Lost Sierra this past fall, riding forgotten trails and finding a different kind of wealth than the area is known for.