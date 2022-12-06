Video: Eliott Lapotre Goes Huge in 'Lost Paradise 2'

Dec 6, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesI’m really happy to show you Lost Paradise 2 - filmed in my home forest this summer, I put all I have in this one. We started building 20 months ago (April 2021) during a summer full of rain. There were sources and water everywhere on the ground, we tried to fix that with pipes and gravel to make a drain at some places but it was almost impossible to finish the build in time. This year was better, but this time, there was no rain. Glad that the forest have some water area near to the spot, so we were able to finish building it. Lost Paradise's philosophy is to document mountain biking for the community to motivate more people to ride bikes & dig trails. So grateful to have a big crew behind me, they help me only by friendship and passion, they know who they are.
I hope you will enjoy the work!Eliott Lapotre



bigquotesWorking with Eliott on Lost Paradise 2 for the last few months has been such an unforgettable experience. He was constantly fighting with his limits by hitting this massive drop, landing the backflip can and spending most of his time making this project come to life.Paul Fisson, Filmmaker



bigquotesEliott's riding is a mix of aggression, precision and style. For him, it is very much about letting the bike become an extension of his personality, and that sure as hell comes to life in this edit!Mike Marro - Head of Marketing - GT





Film/Edit: Paul Fisson


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Eliot Lapotre


14 Comments

  • 15 0
 Video idea: Brage X Eliott 'Lost in Viking Paradise'
  • 11 0
 The creative genius you must have to propose ... 'Guys, lets build a 30+ foot high treehouse as as starting ramp'. Absolutely nuts and crazy riding, congrats.
  • 6 0
 I love the Rough as Fuck vibes of that opener.
  • 5 0
 The thumbnail was very, very click-able... and I'm glad I did.
  • 3 0
 With Elliot and Brage doing these videos, makes me want a GT. They are animals!
  • 3 0
 that drop is nuts. mega kudos
  • 3 0
 Full commitment on that drop. That shit is heavy!
  • 2 0
 Hell ya Elliot! The RoughAF vibes fired me up. Jord would approve!
  • 1 0
 So glad to have been able to work with Eliott on this one, he literally gave everything he could ! Bravo dude
  • 2 0
 Rough AF vibes for sure. So dope.
  • 1 0
 Flabbergastant!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 That first drop!!!
  • 1 0
 that was rough as fuck
  • 1 0
 Sweet!!!





