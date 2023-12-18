Video: Louis Citadelle Rides Morzine, Chamonix & Samoens in a Self-Shot Edit

Dec 18, 2023
by 7mesh  

Meet Louis Citadelle. Some could say he likes to do things the hard way.

Hailing from the mountain hub that is Morzine, Louis spends a lot of his time on the World Cup circuit documenting professional race teams. When not filming Louis can usually be found hike-a-biking through the alpine and surfing through top notch loam.

But for the last few years, Louis has been combining his passions once a year to create something quite special. Sit back, relax and watch CANVAS. An entirely self-shot edit, filmed around Morzine, Chamonix and Samoens.

