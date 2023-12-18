Video: Louis Citadelle Rides Morzine, Chamonix & Samoens in a Self-Shot Edit

Meet Louis Citadelle. Some could say he likes to do things the hard way.Hailing from the mountain hub that is Morzine, Louis spends a lot of his time on the World Cup circuit documenting professional race teams. When not filming Louis can usually be found hike-a-biking through the alpine and surfing through top notch loam.But for the last few years, Louis has been combining his passions once a year to create something quite special. Sit back, relax and watch CANVAS. An entirely self-shot edit, filmed around Morzine, Chamonix and Samoens.