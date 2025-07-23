Powered by Outside

Video: Louis Lhomel Drops 8 Minutes of His Best Street MTB Clips in ‘Two Point Zero’

Jul 23, 2025
by The Rise  
Words: The Rise

Without knowing it, this is exactly what you needed: an 8-minute video featuring nothing but the best Louis Lhomel clips. Louis Lhomel is currently off the bike as he's recovering from a knee surgery, so he decided to look back at his favourite clips and put them all together. A much-needed reminder that he's even more of a beast in front of the camera than he is behind it.

At some point around his transition from rigid fork to suspension, he dealt with a few injuries that kept him off the bike for a while. Once he was fully healed and returned to riding, for some obscure reason, he rode better than ever and kept it going ever since. From that point, the boys started calling him Louis 2.0, and who knows, will we have the honour of witnessing the 3.0 version once he returns?

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos The Rise Louis Lhomel


Author Info:
the-rise avatar

Member since Jan 21, 2011
218 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174506 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47558 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45586 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36505 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36217 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28553 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27761 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
27023 views

9 Comments
  • 190
 The Rise keeping street MTB alive.

Urban group rides in the early days of my MTB journey are where I learned a lot of basic skills for trails. Gotta love loading dock drops and wheelies off ledges Smile
  • 50
 Equal parts amazing riding and elegance in falling while not wrecking himself - both impressive. Cool edit.
  • 20
 Some very cool lines put together! I don't know how you can ride without brakes like that. I feel uncomfortable just not having my finger on the lever. Impressive, and great edit!
  • 40
 So many celebratory hugs... seems like a great crew!
  • 40
 That was sick! Good watch
  • 10
 Never been so motivated to go and get a shin hit. That was rad man. Hope the knee surgery recovery is going well. I had mine rebuilt in the fall, slowly getting there.
  • 10
 Respect. Great riding Louis!
  • 10
 So good! So so good!

Way to go Louis great job 💯💪
  • 10
 Ho that is great! Keep riding free!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015070
Mobile Version of Website