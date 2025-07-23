Video: Louis Lhomel Drops 8 Minutes of His Best Street MTB Clips in ‘Two Point Zero’

Without knowing it, this is exactly what you needed: an 8-minute video featuring nothing but the best Louis Lhomel clips. Louis Lhomel is currently off the bike as he's recovering from a knee surgery, so he decided to look back at his favourite clips and put them all together. A much-needed reminder that he's even more of a beast in front of the camera than he is behind it.At some point around his transition from rigid fork to suspension, he dealt with a few injuries that kept him off the bike for a while. Once he was fully healed and returned to riding, for some obscure reason, he rode better than ever and kept it going ever since. From that point, the boys started calling him Louis 2.0, and who knows, will we have the honour of witnessing the 3.0 version once he returns?