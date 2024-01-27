Video: Louis Reboul & Friends Road Trip to Squamish

Join the excitement as three friends from France embark on an MTB adventure through the scenic trails of Squamish. In their upcoming videos, the focus isn't just on the thrilling rides but also on the enduring friendship that has bonded them over the years.
Capturing the essence of a road trip and showcasing the joyous moments shared between these friends—laughter, discussions, and the unplanned stops that make the journey memorable. Set against the stunning backdrop of Squamish's diverse landscapes, the video highlights the beauty of nature and the genuine connections forged through a shared love for mountain biking.
This release isn't just about the riders conquering trails; it's a celebration of camaraderie, adventure, and the appreciation of the great outdoors. Stay tuned for a short and heartwarming MTB escapade that goes beyond personal achievements, inviting viewers to relish the spirit of friendship and the beauty of Squamish's natural wonders.
Real : Cell Co
/ Ben Chavanne
Video : Ben Chavanne
/ Jules Langeard
Editing : Ben Chavanne
Photos : Jules Langeard
Riders : Alexis Bottin
- Louis Reboul
- Benoit Gurnel