Video: Louis Reboul & The French Trio Are All Style in Kamloops

Prepare for the last chapter in the French trio's MTB adventure as they make their way to the mythic trails of Kamloops. Nestled in the heart of a semi-desert landscape, Kamloops has been a cornerstone of mountain biking for over two decades, offering a timeless experience. The upcoming video captures the trio as they navigate the distinctive terrain, showcasing the never-ending allure of Kamloops.
Known for its consistency and unchanged charm, the spot becomes a testament to the longevity of their shared passion for mountain biking. Stay tuned for this special episode, where the French trio explores the iconic trails of Kamloops, highlighting not only the challenging rides but also the lasting spirit of a place that has stood the test of time in the world of MTB.
Real: Cell Co
Video: Ben Chavanne
; Jules Langeard
Photos: Jules Langeard
Special Thanks to Bluegrass Eagle
who made this trip possible.