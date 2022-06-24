Video: Louis Reboul in 'Release the Dust'

Jun 24, 2022
by Cannondale Bikes  

bigquotesLouis Reboul is no stranger to Utah's unique landscape and dusty soil. Virgin in particular offers a vast canvas where Louis can create art - in the dirt with his shovel and in the air with his Jekyll. We hope you enjoy "Release the Dust".


Posted In:
Videos Cannondale Louis Reboul


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
74420 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
74040 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
65551 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
42793 views
Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride
42626 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
39471 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
36209 views
Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
31631 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Reminds me Fergie Scooby Doo.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007674
Mobile Version of Website