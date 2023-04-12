Video: Louis Reboul Is Silky Smooth in "Trick List"

Apr 12, 2023
by ION Surfing Trails  

Words: ION


TRICK LIST FT. LOUIS REBOUL

Lifetime stoke man Louis Reboul currently spends a lot of time traveling for movie or digging projects. In the last season, Louis created a list for himself, jotting down some new trick ideas on his phone. Louis took some time at home to finally tick down this insanity list of old and new tricks in his backyard setup. See Louis smashing all the trick buttons in Write Your Own Chapter Episode 20!


Seek your freedom and Write Your Own Chapter.

Find out more about the WYOC video series here: WYOC Experience Page





Posted In:
Videos Ion Louis Reboul


