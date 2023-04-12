Words: ION



TRICK LIST FT. LOUIS REBOUL

Lifetime stoke man Louis Reboul currently spends a lot of time traveling for movie or digging projects. In the last season, Louis created a list for himself, jotting down some new trick ideas on his phone. Louis took some time at home to finally tick down this insanity list of old and new tricks in his backyard setup. See Louis smashing all the trick buttons in Write Your Own Chapter Episode 20!