Video: Louise Ferguson Signs with ilabb

Mar 4, 2022
by ilabb  


PRESS RELEASE: ilabb

We are excited to announce our global partnership with this talented up and coming rider, Louise Ferguson. A native of Fort William, Scotland, Louise found her addictive passion for riding while attending university, and has been taking her riding to new heights ever since.

One short season over in Queenstown quickly turned into a classic one-way ticket adventure and 2 years later she's still soaking up the adventure capital of New Zealand (and we don't blame her). Louise turned heads on the Crankworx stage in 2021 after dominating the second round of the Summer Series.


bigquotesI’m excited to head overseas with the ilabb family! I think we can achieve some pretty cool things together.

I’m confident in my kit and feel the passion that ilabb has is infectious.Louise Ferguson

ilabb crankworx queenstown

bigquotesAfter getting to ride with Louise a few years ago I saw how fearless and talented she was! Long before her recent Crankworx Summer Series wins I knew she had what it took to be a champion.

We are so excited to now be supporting and going with Louise to race the world as the next step is one we all know she is ready to take on!Seadon Baker, Owner & Fearless Leader




Rider: Louise Ferguson
Photo & Video Credit: Clint Trahan & Blake Pickup
Location: Queenstown, New Zealand

Posted In:
Videos Ilabb #PBWMN


 ilabb making moves! Excited to see her race on the international stage this season

