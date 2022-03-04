Video: Louise Ferguson Signs with ilabb

PRESS RELEASE: ilabb
We are excited to announce our global partnership with this talented up and coming rider, Louise Ferguson. A native of Fort William, Scotland, Louise found her addictive passion for riding while attending university, and has been taking her riding to new heights ever since.
One short season over in Queenstown quickly turned into a classic one-way ticket adventure and 2 years later she's still soaking up the adventure capital of New Zealand (and we don't blame her). Louise turned heads on the Crankworx stage in 2021 after dominating the second round of the Summer Series.
|I’m excited to head overseas with the ilabb family! I think we can achieve some pretty cool things together.
I’m confident in my kit and feel the passion that ilabb has is infectious.—Louise Ferguson
|After getting to ride with Louise a few years ago I saw how fearless and talented she was! Long before her recent Crankworx Summer Series wins I knew she had what it took to be a champion.
We are so excited to now be supporting and going with Louise to race the world as the next step is one we all know she is ready to take on!—Seadon Baker, Owner & Fearless Leader
Rider: Louise Ferguson
Photo & Video Credit: Clint Trahan
& Blake Pickup
Location: Queenstown, New Zealand
1 Comment
Post a Comment