VIDEOS
Video: Louise Ferguson Tackles Fort William's Back Country Tech
Apr 30, 2019
by
Tommy Wilkinson
Fort William's quiet Pinner Louise Ferguson takes a chilled solo ride down some of Fort William's classic gnadgery tech.
24 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
garneau565
(40 mins ago)
Landing page caption: "There's not a rock in sight on these secret Fort William trails."
Cover photo: *lower left corner is all rocks*
[Reply]
+ 1
ProvoMtb
(42 mins ago)
Does anyone else own a RADON? They seem to have decent price/spec. Not to say that they come with I9 on them tho
[Reply]
+ 2
ProvoMtb
(44 mins ago)
Industry nine=sell car/sell mom/sell home.
[Reply]
+ 2
ProvoMtb
(40 mins ago)
+sell cats
[Reply]
+ 1
islandforlife
(21 mins ago)
Or not... can't stand that Industry Nine insane clown posse whine.
[Reply]
+ 0
Tearsforgears
(34 mins ago)
Is it me, or does it look like the rear of that Radon is stink-bugging? Just not seeing a lot of movement on the suspension on the tech bits of trail. Just an observation.
[Reply]
+ 1
jclnv
(30 mins ago)
Probably over damped like 90% of bikes are for lighter riders.
[Reply]
+ 2
ProvoMtb
(1 hours ago)
Love the vid. Fort william 19!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
vapidoscar
(51 mins ago)
Therapeutic
[Reply]
+ 0
scraig1599
(27 mins ago)
great video
[Reply]
- 1
ProvoMtb
(57 mins ago)
CLassic uk riding+cool radon swoop!!????????????????????
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(12 mins ago)
It's a Silde Trail not a Swoop
[Reply]
- 2
puddinghead
(48 mins ago)
Fuck those brakes.
[Reply]
- 1
shedfire
(43 mins ago)
gnadgery tech
[Reply]
- 1
ProvoMtb
(1 hours ago)
[Reply]
+ 1
Robdude23
(27 mins ago)
cool bro
[Reply]
