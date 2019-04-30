VIDEOS

Video: Louise Ferguson Tackles Fort William's Back Country Tech

Apr 30, 2019
by Tommy Wilkinson  

Fort William's quiet Pinner Louise Ferguson takes a chilled solo ride down some of Fort William's classic gnadgery tech.

24 Comments

  • + 1
 Landing page caption: "There's not a rock in sight on these secret Fort William trails."
Cover photo: *lower left corner is all rocks*
  • + 1
 Does anyone else own a RADON? They seem to have decent price/spec. Not to say that they come with I9 on them tho
  • + 2
 Industry nine=sell car/sell mom/sell home.
  • + 2
 +sell cats
  • + 1
 Or not... can't stand that Industry Nine insane clown posse whine.
  • + 0
 Is it me, or does it look like the rear of that Radon is stink-bugging? Just not seeing a lot of movement on the suspension on the tech bits of trail. Just an observation.
  • + 1
 Probably over damped like 90% of bikes are for lighter riders.
  • + 2
 Love the vid. Fort william 19!!!
  • + 2
 Therapeutic
  • + 0
 great video
  • - 1
 CLassic uk riding+cool radon swoop!!????????????????????
  • + 1
 It's a Silde Trail not a Swoop
  • - 2
 Fuck those brakes.
  • - 1
 gnadgery tech
  • - 1
 Smile
  • + 1
 cool bro
