Video: Louise Ferguson's Finals POV from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Talk about a battle and absolute warrior who never gave up! Louise Ferguson went through it all taming the beast of Red Bull Hardline out in the jungles of Tasmania. 2 crashes and still got up every time to slay each and every feature on this course from high speeds, tight track, a 60 foot jump and the 75 footer to end it all. Kudos to the women for bringing it this year and throwing down a full top to bottom run for the crowds! — GoPro Bike