Video: Louise Ferguson's Finals POV from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Feb 26, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTalk about a battle and absolute warrior who never gave up! Louise Ferguson went through it all taming the beast of Red Bull Hardline out in the jungles of Tasmania. 2 crashes and still got up every time to slay each and every feature on this course from high speeds, tight track, a 60 foot jump and the 75 footer to end it all. Kudos to the women for bringing it this year and throwing down a full top to bottom run for the crowds! GoPro Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing GoPro Louise Ferguson Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,967 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
96381 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
70197 views
Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker
54892 views
First Ride: Cannondale Moterra SL eMTB - Full Power Without the Weight
46754 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
46313 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2024
45355 views
Review: Lewis LHT Ultimate Brakes - Clones or Contenders?
44921 views
Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'
39518 views

9 Comments
  • 5 0
 Such an amazing display of guts! Watching it from 3rd person on the live stream was amazing, but from 1st person is just another level. To take those hits and just get up and go full pace and hit those monster features is mind blowing. Immense respect and admiration.
  • 7 0
 That was just insane! Big props to the girls to send all this jumps!! (I'm also kinda jealous to be honest)
  • 4 0
 Spectator: "Are you going to keep going?"
Me: "No...I'm just going to lie here a while."
YouTube video continues without me....
  • 5 0
 She is a real warrior, huge props!
  • 3 0
 That's insane. What body armour does she wear? I need some of that!
  • 1 0
 Pretty impressive riding up top too. Looked she was gonna beat more than a couple of the lads.
  • 3 0
 Boss mode activated!
  • 1 0
 to get up twice and keep going knowing what gaps are still in front that is a winner mentality!
  • 2 0
 Gaadaaamnnn!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039368
Mobile Version of Website