Video: Course Preview with Tracey Hannah - Lousa World Cup DH 2020

Course Preview with Tracey Hannah - Lousa World Cup DH 2020

Oct 28, 2020
by UR Team  

It's Tracey Hannah's last 2 World Cups here in Lousa, Portugal so we asked her for a course preview of this sick track!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Tracey Hannah DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Crazy fast. My arms hurt just watching...
  • 1 0
 That looks tough! Pretty sick track though!
  • 1 0
 LAST EVER!?!?!?!?
  • 1 0
 This is looking to be an insane course! Every section is so cool looking.
  • 1 0
 Track looks awesome
  • 1 2
 Bike park laps. No chunk. Not very “proper”.

