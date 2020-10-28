Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Course Preview with Tracey Hannah - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
Oct 28, 2020
by
UR Team
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Tracey Hannah's last 2 World Cups here in Lousa, Portugal so we asked her for a course preview of this sick track!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Tracey Hannah
DH Racing
Lousa World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
106735 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
61427 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
55414 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
52745 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
42436 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
35655 views
Video: Friday Fails #141
29314 views
Tracey Hannah to Stop Racing UCI World Cups After Lousa & Set New Goals
29091 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Tearsforgears
(18 mins ago)
Crazy fast. My arms hurt just watching...
[Reply]
1
0
DownhillDoozy
(0 mins ago)
That looks tough! Pretty sick track though!
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(32 mins ago)
LAST EVER!?!?!?!?
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(25 mins ago)
This is looking to be an insane course! Every section is so cool looking.
[Reply]
1
0
bbachmei
(23 mins ago)
Track looks awesome
[Reply]
1
2
951shred
(5 mins ago)
Bike park laps. No chunk. Not very “proper”.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014813
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment