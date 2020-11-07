Video: Lousã DH World Cup 2020 Highlights Show

One of the most unusual seasons yet found its finale with a truly nail-biting doubleheader in Lousã, Portugal! A loamy and challenging track delivered tight times, plenty of options for line choices, and tons of action. From dusty conditions on Friday to wet and sketchy roots on Sunday, everything was set to meet all expectations of an electrifying downhill final. With the overall title on the line, all eyes were on Matt Walker, Loris Vergier, Loic Bruni, Greg Minnaar, Myriam Nicole, and many more.



What a short but intense season it was. Thanks for joining us this year and we hope to see you all around the World Cup venues or on Red Bull TV for the MTB season 2021! — Red Bull