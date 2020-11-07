Video: Lousã DH World Cup 2020 Highlights Show

Nov 7, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesOne of the most unusual seasons yet found its finale with a truly nail-biting doubleheader in Lousã, Portugal! A loamy and challenging track delivered tight times, plenty of options for line choices, and tons of action. From dusty conditions on Friday to wet and sketchy roots on Sunday, everything was set to meet all expectations of an electrifying downhill final. With the overall title on the line, all eyes were on Matt Walker, Loris Vergier, Loic Bruni, Greg Minnaar, Myriam Nicole, and many more.

What a short but intense season it was. Thanks for joining us this year and we hope to see you all around the World Cup venues or on Red Bull TV for the MTB season 2021! Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
94576 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
82280 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
74791 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
64190 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
50682 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
49404 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
46204 views
Final Results: Overall Standings for the 2020 DH World Cup Season
36847 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009461
Mobile Version of Website