Video: Lower Your Center of Gravity to Level Up Your Riding - How To Bike with Ben Cathro
Jan 25, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 3 EPISODE 2
Maintaining a strong and balanced riding position is critical for staying in control when going fast. In this episode, Ben Cathro works with Wyatt Harrington to dial in his body positioning and level up his riding.
Partners
Continental
- Tires
Santa Cruz
- Frames
Adidas Five Ten
- Shoes
Shimano
- Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO
- Custom kits
iXS
- Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity
- Cockpit & saddle
Reserve
- Wheels
Manitou
- Suspension
Cushcore
- Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes
- Sealant
Gtechniq
- Bike Care Products
Outside
- Support
Posted In:
Videos
How To Bike
Ben Cathro
Wyatt Harrington
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,062 articles
Benfurby
(10 mins ago)
I LOVE THESE!
