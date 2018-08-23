VIDEOS

Video: Luca Shaw & Greg Minnaar's Course Preview POV - La Bresse World Cup DH 2018

Aug 23, 2018
by Joe Bowman  

Luca Shaw and Greg Minnaar hit the freshly cut track out in La Bresse for the final round of the 2018 World Cup!

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


41 Comments

  • + 50
 Can we have footage from just one rider please? That was really disjointed. Give Gee the job permanently (if he wants it), his running commentary at MSA was superb.
  • + 4
 Gee's runs are top notch. Not as funny as Claudio's but definitely more insightful, I'd be more than happy with either, but let's be honest the people demand both.
  • + 4
 Edit. Gee's La Bresse run on RBTV.
www.redbull.com/int-en/tv/video/AP-1VWBVJJ9S2111/pre-race-dhi-run-la-bresse?playlist=playlists::8255f463-12d5-4d30-9dd1-0ade26c4378a
  • + 2
 Gee has been doing the official redbull course previews since Claudio went down. This is just the Syndicate doing their own much like most teams/riders do.
  • + 0
 @tgent: have we so quickly forgotten Cathro wants the job of permanent course previewer! and I don't see anyone more fit for the part than him!
  • + 24
 Well that was disorienting.
  • + 16
 please stop switching to different cameras in different places constantly... really doesnt look good
  • + 7
 Good night people, let’s complain about the video someone else rode, someone else edited and someone else uploaded to a free website...for free.

In case no one actually gets around to saying it - THANKS FOR THE COURSE PREVIEW!
  • + 6
 So which camera won the camera review shoot out ? ????
  • + 2
 Watching this even Leogang reaches wild tech DH course status... lets see what’s the race will bring but this is somehow disappointing
  • + 1
 well honestly i think the track is good for the terrain they have. If the guys that made this track had leogang sized mountain they would have done a way better job than leogang track builders…
But yeah it's a bit meh
  • + 1
 The point is the old track was maybe one of the best tracks of the WC history...
  • + 2
 So its basically freight train to no joke to duffman back to freight train...shit man this is a bike park track not a WC track.
  • + 1
 Regardless of tricky camera view it Doesn´t seem too much demanding or nothing too special... My pronostic is times will be very close all.
  • + 1
 Pretty disappointing track for a world cup. UCI needs to get away from these 2 min courses buffed out courses, these are world class athletes. Race will still be exciting to watch it always is.
  • + 3
 By switching between riders they stretched this 2 min track out to nearly 3 min.
  • + 2
 Yeh, that is a track and a half.... Cannot wait to see what happens on race day.
  • + 3
 Aren't people supposed to talk during the course preview?
  • + 2
 If they taped that course any tighter, their bars would be hitting...
  • + 1
 In comparison to all the other WC tracks this season, this looks like a week off.
  • + 2
 those v10s makes so much noise
  • + 1
 Lets not get all edit happy here.

One rider at a time please. Who the F thinks this is the way to go?
  • + 3
 Trailbike for the win!
  • + 2
 Looks like a good track, can’t wait to watch it, time to get beer.
  • + 1
 Oh those French think of everything, spectator sex mats....
  • + 1
 Well that's some dogshit editing.
  • + 2
 Bring back Claudio.
  • + 1
 BRING BACK CHAMPERY there, I said it
  • + 1
 Let's see... who was the podium in Leogang? Ok, I know my fantasy team.
  • + 1
 At the very least, that trail looks like a PARTY
  • + 2
 its gonna be a Come on the blues, garbage, come out to see us, it's going to shit a bit!
  • + 2
 Line city
  • - 1
 Prognarcore
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



