VIDEOS
Video: Luca Shaw & Greg Minnaar's Course Preview POV - La Bresse World Cup DH 2018
Aug 23, 2018
by
Joe Bowman
Luca Shaw and Greg Minnaar hit the freshly cut track out in La Bresse for the final round of the 2018 World Cup!
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
41 Comments
Score
Time
+ 50
metaam
(2 hours ago)
Can we have footage from just one rider please? That was really disjointed. Give Gee the job permanently (if he wants it), his running commentary at MSA was superb.
[Reply]
+ 4
tgent
(1 hours ago)
Gee's runs are top notch. Not as funny as Claudio's but definitely more insightful, I'd be more than happy with either, but let's be honest the people demand both.
[Reply]
+ 4
metaam
(1 hours ago)
Edit. Gee's La Bresse run on RBTV.
www.redbull.com/int-en/tv/video/AP-1VWBVJJ9S2111/pre-race-dhi-run-la-bresse?playlist=playlists::8255f463-12d5-4d30-9dd1-0ade26c4378a
[Reply]
+ 2
sino428
(52 mins ago)
Gee has been doing the official redbull course previews since Claudio went down. This is just the Syndicate doing their own much like most teams/riders do.
[Reply]
+ 0
rockchomper
(33 mins ago)
@tgent
: have we so quickly forgotten Cathro wants the job of permanent course previewer! and I don't see anyone more fit for the part than him!
[Reply]
+ 24
tgent
(2 hours ago)
Well that was disorienting.
[Reply]
+ 16
laxguy
(2 hours ago)
please stop switching to different cameras in different places constantly... really doesnt look good
[Reply]
+ 7
jeremiahwas
(1 hours ago)
Good night people, let’s complain about the video someone else rode, someone else edited and someone else uploaded to a free website...for free.
In case no one actually gets around to saying it - THANKS FOR THE COURSE PREVIEW!
[Reply]
+ 6
mpj96
(2 hours ago)
So which camera won the camera review shoot out ? ????
[Reply]
+ 2
ferenooo
(1 hours ago)
Watching this even Leogang reaches wild tech DH course status... lets see what’s the race will bring but this is somehow disappointing
[Reply]
+ 1
zede
(28 mins ago)
well honestly i think the track is good for the terrain they have. If the guys that made this track had leogang sized mountain they would have done a way better job than leogang track builders…
But yeah it's a bit meh
[Reply]
+ 1
PauRexs
(14 mins ago)
The point is the old track was maybe one of the best tracks of the WC history...
[Reply]
+ 2
MikeyMT
(48 mins ago)
So its basically freight train to no joke to duffman back to freight train...shit man this is a bike park track not a WC track.
[Reply]
+ 1
PauRexs
(15 mins ago)
Regardless of tricky camera view it Doesn´t seem too much demanding or nothing too special... My pronostic is times will be very close all.
[Reply]
+ 1
Clifflane3
(1 hours ago)
Pretty disappointing track for a world cup. UCI needs to get away from these 2 min courses buffed out courses, these are world class athletes. Race will still be exciting to watch it always is.
[Reply]
+ 3
onespeedbrian
(1 hours ago)
By switching between riders they stretched this 2 min track out to nearly 3 min.
[Reply]
+ 2
dannyfag
(2 hours ago)
Yeh, that is a track and a half.... Cannot wait to see what happens on race day.
[Reply]
+ 3
Dones147
(2 hours ago)
Aren't people supposed to talk during the course preview?
[Reply]
+ 2
tewks
(1 hours ago)
If they taped that course any tighter, their bars would be hitting...
[Reply]
+ 1
Captain-Spaulding
(3 mins ago)
In comparison to all the other WC tracks this season, this looks like a week off.
[Reply]
+ 2
hardyk
(1 hours ago)
those v10s makes so much noise
[Reply]
+ 1
Dustfarter
(12 mins ago)
Lets not get all edit happy here.
One rider at a time please. Who the F thinks this is the way to go?
[Reply]
+ 3
eball
(1 hours ago)
Trailbike for the win!
[Reply]
+ 2
Dudeclimbsrocks
(1 hours ago)
Guys, Gee's preview is on redbull
[Reply]
+ 1
lRaphl
(1 hours ago)
link?
[Reply]
+ 2
delawhere
(1 hours ago)
@lRaphl
:
www.redbull.com/int-en/tv/video/AP-1VWBVJJ9S2111/pre-race-dhi-run-la-bresse?playlist=playlists::8255f463-12d5-4d30-9dd1-0ade26c4378a
Sry pinkbike/ santa cruz
[Reply]
+ 1
Dustfarter
(4 mins ago)
@delawhere
: Thank you!
[Reply]
+ 2
kipvr
(2 hours ago)
Looks like a good track, can’t wait to watch it, time to get beer.
[Reply]
+ 1
ColquhounerHooner
(19 mins ago)
Oh those French think of everything, spectator sex mats....
[Reply]
+ 1
robertos
(7 mins ago)
Well that's some dogshit editing.
[Reply]
+ 2
digitalsoul
(38 mins ago)
Bring back Claudio.
[Reply]
+ 1
MindPatterns
(12 mins ago)
BRING BACK CHAMPERY there, I said it
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbikeaddict
(43 mins ago)
Let's see... who was the podium in Leogang? Ok, I know my fantasy team.
[Reply]
+ 1
shsfreeride
(1 hours ago)
At the very least, that trail looks like a PARTY
[Reply]
+ 2
steelpolish
(1 hours ago)
its gonna be a Come on the blues, garbage, come out to see us, it's going to shit a bit!
[Reply]
+ 2
nskerb
(2 hours ago)
Line city
[Reply]
- 1
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(53 mins ago)
Prognarcore
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
whichoneispink
(2 hours ago)
Haha I thought world cup DH bikes ran silently... It's obvious as fvck (from this vid) a tent tech will be paying some much needed attention to their racers rig before the timed run!
[Reply]
+ 4
underhawk
(1 hours ago)
spoiler alert, smashing into things at mach 50 will never be silent.
[Reply]
- 7
jblades
(2 hours ago)
Yet again another boring preview... where's Gee at? Can they not hire one person who's awesome at explaining the tracks on these previews? Oh wait, we had one... bummer Red Bull is too scared of Claudio getting injured again... we need some entertainment dammit!
[Reply]
+ 8
Jordanh604
(1 hours ago)
Ever think maybe Claudio is looking out for himself..
[Reply]
