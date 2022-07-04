Video: Luca Braidot & Martina Berta Win Internazionali d’Italia Series 2022 - La Thuile

If it is true that the finale gives meaning to the whole story, the final act of the 2022 Internazionali d’Italia Series in La Thuile was truly the best way to clinch another unforgettable season.All the emotions of the races, the spectacular alpine landscape and the names of the new kings and queens of the Internazionali d’Italia Series: this is only part of what awaits you in the video recap of the fifth and last event of the 2022 season!Enjoy it with the commentary of Marco Aurelio Fontana