Video: Luca Cometti & Peter Jamison Bring Poetry to Life in 'Visual Beings'

Shark fin: Luca Cometti, one-footed inverted table
Riding provides inspiration to forget about everything except what is right in front of us.
Watch Luca Cometti and Peter Jamison seek inspiration to create while performing dual roles in front of and behind the camera lens in the woods of Highland Mountain Bike Park.
Shark fin: Peter Jamison, flattie
Where does your inspiration come from?
The glow of the evening sun?
Native curves of the earth?
Nature’s aggressive behavior?
Or is it shapes in the dirt?
Reflections of the world in its waters?
The wind?
The trees?
It seems it’s found the perfect balance
A stillness
Cometti and Jamison
Ladder bridge: Nollie by Peter Jamison (left) and squash by Luca Cometti (right)
Are these forces there for us to be inspired?
If so, how do we express ourselves?
With two wheels and a sensor—this is our expression
Tabletop: Jamison (coming), Cometti (going)
Creative forces are present in life
And aren’t we all after a bit more of that?
The earth and the mind can be loud
The slash of a corner
The strike of a root
Or the pop of a lip—can make things go silent
For just enough time
For us to forget about everything
But what is right in front of us
Bikes: Peter Jamison's Canyon Spectral CFR 9.0 27.5 (left) and Luca Cometti's Sender CF 9.0 27.5 (right)
At the end of the day
Are we ever content?
Does the boundary of creativity ever end?
Or are we already searching?
For the next source of satisfaction
Cometti and Jamison on set
Peter Jamison, right turn, trail bike; Luca Cometti, left turn, downhill bike
When that imagination runs out
So does our existence
Jamison on camera, Cometti on bike (left); Vice versa (right)
Video by: Luca Cometti
, Peter Jamison
and Heather Young
With support from: Canyon USA
Photos by: Heather Young
