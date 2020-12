Video: Luca Cometti & Peter Jamison Bring Poetry to Life in 'Visual Beings'

Shark fin: Luca Cometti, one-footed inverted table

Shark fin: Peter Jamison, flattie

Cometti and Jamison

Ladder bridge: Nollie by Peter Jamison (left) and squash by Luca Cometti (right)

Tabletop: Jamison (coming), Cometti (going)

Bikes: Peter Jamison's Canyon Spectral CFR 9.0 27.5 (left) and Luca Cometti's Sender CF 9.0 27.5 (right)

Cometti and Jamison on set

Peter Jamison, right turn, trail bike; Luca Cometti, left turn, downhill bike

Jamison on camera, Cometti on bike (left); Vice versa (right)

Riding provides inspiration to forget about everything except what is right in front of us.Watch Luca Cometti and Peter Jamison seek inspiration to create while performing dual roles in front of and behind the camera lens in the woods of Highland Mountain Bike Park.Where does your inspiration come from?The glow of the evening sun?Native curves of the earth?Nature’s aggressive behavior?Or is it shapes in the dirt?Reflections of the world in its waters?The wind?The trees?It seems it’s found the perfect balanceA stillnessAre these forces there for us to be inspired?If so, how do we express ourselves?With two wheels and a sensor—this is our expressionCreative forces are present in lifeAnd aren’t we all after a bit more of that?The earth and the mind can be loudThe slash of a cornerThe strike of a rootOr the pop of a lip—can make things go silentFor just enough timeFor us to forget about everythingBut what is right in front of usAt the end of the dayAre we ever content?Does the boundary of creativity ever end?Or are we already searching?For the next source of satisfactionWhen that imagination runs outSo does our existenceVideo by: Luca Cometti Peter Jamison and Heather Young With support from: Canyon USA Photos by: Heather Young