Video: Luca Cometti Builds A Custom-Painted Canyon Spectral 29

A passing ochre-yellow-colored, vintage, pick-up truck in pristine condition provided a flash of inspiration for Luca Cometti...
Two-time Dual Slalom U.S. National Champion, Cometti, is a bicycle connoisseur with a garage filled with bikes
—from hardtails to cross-country bikes to e-bikes to downhill bikes.
|Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with all things two wheels.—Luca Cometti
With the intention of creating a “quiver killer,” Cometti turned to master mechanic and master customizer Jason Guthrie of Chainline Bikes.
Using the Canyon Spectral 29 as the foundation, Cometti and Guthrie set out to create a “dream build”—selecting each part with purpose to be truly worthy of their shared obsession to create the perfect bicycle.
Watch the video above to see how each part of this Spectral 29 Dream Build was hand-picked, then modified, to create one of the planet’s most stunning custom mountain bikes.
Dream Build – Canyon Spectral 29 - SpecsFRAME:
Canyon Spectral 29, Large, 150mm travel
Custom Paint: Base—White, Accent—”Ochre”, Pinstripe—Silver leaf by Chainline Bikes
Suspension linkage: Stripped and polished by Romero’s Polishing
Downtube protector: Custom faux wood vinyl wrapFORK:
Fox 36 Factory, Grip2, 160mm travelLower legs:
Custom paint—”Espresso”
Crown: Custom paint—White
Fork pinch bolt: Better Bolts titanium
PSI: 110
Low-speed rebound: 10 clicks
High-speed rebound: 4 clicks
Low-speed compression: 14 clicks
High-speed compression: 5 clicks
Volume spacer(s): 3HEADSET:
Canyon with brown-anodized spacersSTEM:
FSA Gradient 35, 50mm length w/Better Bolts titanium bolts; custom polished finish by Romero’s PolishingSTEM CAP/BOLT:
Better Bolts cap w/Titanium boltHANDLEBAR:
FSA Comet 35, 25mm rise, 780mm widthGRIPS:
Ergon GE1 Evo Slim, Sand StormBRAKES:
TRP DHR EVO w/Better Bolts titanium boltsROTORS:
TRP 2.3 x 180mm w/Better Bolts titanium boltsRIMS:
FSA Straight-pull, 14-gaugeHUBS:
FSA Afterburner, 24-holeRIMS:
FSA Afterburner, 24-hole; custom chrome graphicsINSERTS:
Tannus Armour Tubeless (r), Tannus Armour (f) TIRES:
Kenda Hellkat EMC 29”x2.4” (f), Kenda Hellkat Prototype 29” x 2.4” (r)REAR SHOCK:
Fox Float X2 w/Real World Cycling needle bearing and DU bushings
PSI: 180
Low-speed rebound: 13
High-speed rebound: 4
Low-speed compression: 18
High-speed compression: 8
Volume spacer: 1SEAT POST:
FSA Flowtron, 150mm travelSEATPOST CLAMP:
Canyon w/Better Bolts titanium bolt; custom polished finish by Romero’s PolishingSADDLE:
Ergon SM Enduro Comp; custom Thrill Seekers coverBOTTOM BRACKET:
FSA BB392CRANK:
FSA Gradient, 170mm; custom polished finish by Romero’s PolishingCRANK SPIDER:
OCHAIN with 6-degree engagementCHAINRING:
SRAM 34TPEDALS:
Crankbrothers Mallet DH 11CHAIN:
SRAM GXCHAINGUIDE:
Canyon IntegratedCASSETTE:
SRAM XX1, Gold, 9-50TSHIFTER:
SRAM GX AXSDERAILLEUR:
SRAM GX AXS
Find out more about the Spectral at canyon.com
______________________________________________________________________________________
Video and photo by: Luca Cometti
With support from: Canyon USA
______________________________________________________________________________________
17 Comments
Post a Comment