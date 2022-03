Video: Luca Cometti Builds A Custom-Painted Canyon Spectral 29

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with all things two wheels. — Luca Cometti

Dream Build – Canyon Spectral 29 - Specs

A passing ochre-yellow-colored, vintage, pick-up truck in pristine condition provided a flash of inspiration for Luca Cometti...Two-time Dual Slalom U.S. National Champion, Cometti, is a bicycle connoisseur with a garage filled with bikes —from hardtails to cross-country bikes to e-bikes to downhill bikes.With the intention of creating a “quiver killer,” Cometti turned to master mechanic and master customizer Jason Guthrie of Chainline Bikes.Using the Canyon Spectral 29 as the foundation, Cometti and Guthrie set out to create a “dream build”—selecting each part with purpose to be truly worthy of their shared obsession to create the perfect bicycle.Watch the video above to see how each part of this Spectral 29 Dream Build was hand-picked, then modified, to create one of the planet’s most stunning custom mountain bikes.Canyon Spectral 29, Large, 150mm travelCustom Paint: Base—White, Accent—”Ochre”, Pinstripe—Silver leaf by Chainline BikesSuspension linkage: Stripped and polished by Romero’s PolishingDowntube protector: Custom faux wood vinyl wrapFox 36 Factory, Grip2, 160mm travelCustom paint—”Espresso”Crown: Custom paint—WhiteFork pinch bolt: Better Bolts titaniumPSI: 110Low-speed rebound: 10 clicksHigh-speed rebound: 4 clicksLow-speed compression: 14 clicksHigh-speed compression: 5 clicksVolume spacer(s): 3Canyon with brown-anodized spacersFSA Gradient 35, 50mm length w/Better Bolts titanium bolts; custom polished finish by Romero’s PolishingBetter Bolts cap w/Titanium boltFSA Comet 35, 25mm rise, 780mm widthErgon GE1 Evo Slim, Sand StormTRP DHR EVO w/Better Bolts titanium boltsTRP 2.3 x 180mm w/Better Bolts titanium boltsFSA Straight-pull, 14-gaugeFSA Afterburner, 24-holeFSA Afterburner, 24-hole; custom chrome graphicsTannus Armour Tubeless (r), Tannus Armour (f)Kenda Hellkat EMC 29”x2.4” (f), Kenda Hellkat Prototype 29” x 2.4” (r)Fox Float X2 w/Real World Cycling needle bearing and DU bushingsPSI: 180Low-speed rebound: 13High-speed rebound: 4Low-speed compression: 18High-speed compression: 8Volume spacer: 1FSA Flowtron, 150mm travelCanyon w/Better Bolts titanium bolt; custom polished finish by Romero’s PolishingErgon SM Enduro Comp; custom Thrill Seekers coverFSA BB392FSA Gradient, 170mm; custom polished finish by Romero’s PolishingOCHAIN with 6-degree engagementSRAM 34TCrankbrothers Mallet DH 11SRAM GXCanyon IntegratedSRAM XX1, Gold, 9-50TSRAM GX AXSSRAM GX AXSFind out more about the Spectral at canyon.com ______________________________________________________________________________________Video and photo by: Luca Cometti With support from: Canyon USA ______________________________________________________________________________________