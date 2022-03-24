close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Luca Cometti Builds A Custom-Painted Canyon Spectral 29

Mar 24, 2022
by Canyon  

A passing ochre-yellow-colored, vintage, pick-up truck in pristine condition provided a flash of inspiration for Luca Cometti...

Dream Build Spectral 29

Two-time Dual Slalom U.S. National Champion, Cometti, is a bicycle connoisseur with a garage filled with bikes—from hardtails to cross-country bikes to e-bikes to downhill bikes.

bigquotesEver since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with all things two wheels.Luca Cometti

With the intention of creating a “quiver killer,” Cometti turned to master mechanic and master customizer Jason Guthrie of Chainline Bikes.


Using the Canyon Spectral 29 as the foundation, Cometti and Guthrie set out to create a “dream build”—selecting each part with purpose to be truly worthy of their shared obsession to create the perfect bicycle.



Watch the video above to see how each part of this Spectral 29 Dream Build was hand-picked, then modified, to create one of the planet’s most stunning custom mountain bikes.



Dream Build – Canyon Spectral 29 - Specs

FRAME: Canyon Spectral 29, Large, 150mm travel
Custom Paint: Base—White, Accent—”Ochre”, Pinstripe—Silver leaf by Chainline Bikes
Suspension linkage: Stripped and polished by Romero’s Polishing
Downtube protector: Custom faux wood vinyl wrap
FORK: Fox 36 Factory, Grip2, 160mm travel
Lower legs: Custom paint—”Espresso”
Crown: Custom paint—White
Fork pinch bolt: Better Bolts titanium
PSI: 110
Low-speed rebound: 10 clicks
High-speed rebound: 4 clicks
Low-speed compression: 14 clicks
High-speed compression: 5 clicks
Volume spacer(s): 3
HEADSET: Canyon with brown-anodized spacers
STEM: FSA Gradient 35, 50mm length w/Better Bolts titanium bolts; custom polished finish by Romero’s Polishing
STEM CAP/BOLT: Better Bolts cap w/Titanium bolt
HANDLEBAR: FSA Comet 35, 25mm rise, 780mm width
GRIPS: Ergon GE1 Evo Slim, Sand Storm
BRAKES: TRP DHR EVO w/Better Bolts titanium bolts
ROTORS: TRP 2.3 x 180mm w/Better Bolts titanium bolts
RIMS: FSA Straight-pull, 14-gauge
HUBS: FSA Afterburner, 24-hole
RIMS: FSA Afterburner, 24-hole; custom chrome graphics
INSERTS: Tannus Armour Tubeless (r), Tannus Armour (f)
TIRES: Kenda Hellkat EMC 29”x2.4” (f), Kenda Hellkat Prototype 29” x 2.4” (r)
REAR SHOCK: Fox Float X2 w/Real World Cycling needle bearing and DU bushings
PSI: 180
Low-speed rebound: 13
High-speed rebound: 4
Low-speed compression: 18
High-speed compression: 8
Volume spacer: 1
SEAT POST: FSA Flowtron, 150mm travel
SEATPOST CLAMP: Canyon w/Better Bolts titanium bolt; custom polished finish by Romero’s Polishing
SADDLE: Ergon SM Enduro Comp; custom Thrill Seekers cover
BOTTOM BRACKET: FSA BB392
CRANK: FSA Gradient, 170mm; custom polished finish by Romero’s Polishing
CRANK SPIDER: OCHAIN with 6-degree engagement
CHAINRING: SRAM 34T
PEDALS: Crankbrothers Mallet DH 11
CHAIN: SRAM GX
CHAINGUIDE: Canyon Integrated
CASSETTE: SRAM XX1, Gold, 9-50T
SHIFTER: SRAM GX AXS
DERAILLEUR: SRAM GX AXS


Find out more about the Spectral at canyon.com
______________________________________________________________________________________

Video and photo by: Luca Cometti
With support from: Canyon USA
______________________________________________________________________________________

Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Trail Bikes Canyon Canyon Spectral Luca Cometti


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
66318 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
44357 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
44040 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
43877 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
42308 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
39876 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
36748 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
36690 views

17 Comments

  • 19 0
 now this is a bike check. all of the information possible was given. Thank you
  • 4 0
 Except for his age, weight, height, address, tire pressure, and driver's license number.
  • 2 0
 @slumgullion: don't forget credit card number and the security code on the back
  • 2 0
 @slumgullion: I can least answer a few of those, we’ll just the useful ones. 185 lbs, 5’11. 27 front 28 rear.
  • 4 0
 Looks like something danger holms would build
  • 3 0
 Better not come kill MY quiver
  • 3 0
 Now that, Pinkbike, is a bike check! All the details!
  • 3 0
 running a tube in the front?
  • 2 0
 Yeah! With a tannus insert. I prefer that tube insert for the front because it sort of adds extra dampening to the front end since the foam insert sits right up against the tire.
  • 3 0
 From the looks, I'd say it smells like a warm snickerdoodle.
  • 2 0
 Literally one of the most beautiful builds I have ever seen. Well done Luca and Jason.
  • 2 1
 FINALLY A COMPONENTS LIST IN A BIKE CHECK!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 By ek...hang it on a wall
  • 1 0
 Love that color! (Similar to my sentinel)
  • 1 0
 Gorgeous bike...but is it just me or should the fork lowers be white?
  • 1 0
 SPLOOSH
  • 1 2
 ASMR video, for sure Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010343
Mobile Version of Website