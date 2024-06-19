Powered by Outside

Video: Luca Cometti Races Sea Otter Slalom in Discipline 2 of 10 for 2024

Jun 20, 2024
by Luca Cometti  

bigquotesBack at it with the next episode of my passion project for the year, "10X2".

When I decided to do this series, I really wanted to challenge myself and explore all the different facets of racing, and there's no bigger contrast than with these first two episodes.

In the last episode, I spent 100 miles and 7 hours in the saddle for a gravel race, this time I spent less than 35 seconds at a time, racing head to head.

I was back into my comfort zone in this episode with slalom racing at the Sea Otter Classic. Sea Otter slalom draws the biggest crowd of the event weekend, and is always action-packed racing. The difference between making it to the next round and watching from the sidelines is usually separated by just a few tenths, if not hundredths, of a second. This year was no different, when it comes to racing, it's really who can manage the track breaking down the best and keeping it fast and tidy enough to make it through to the next round. Hope you all enjoy episode 2.Luca Cometti

Racing sea otter 24 Photo by Patrik Zuest

Racing sea otter 24 Photo by Patrik Zuest

Photos By Patrik Zuest

Author Info:
lucacometti avatar

Member since Jun 30, 2007
21 articles
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 You could race DH at Sea Otter on a Drop Bar bike and still do well.







