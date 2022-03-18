close
Video: Luca Cometti Rides All the Bikes & Has All the Fun

Mar 18, 2022
by FSA-MTB  

All the bikes all the fun
All the bikes all the fun
Luca Cometti trying not to take it all too seriously.

Luca Cometti. Not your average household name in the MTB world, but through the years, as he grew from grom to world-cup professional, he never lost the drive. The drive to have fun on two wheels.

home is where the dust flys.

Luca has spent his whole life on two-wheels, from the time he was a kid he had dreams of not just racing but finding every possible way to have fun with these machines of freedom. Life isn't about being serious, it is about taking what we have and enjoying it all. There are way too many hard things in the world. So much out there will just cripple you with fear and leave you in the dust or worse. Humans invented the bicycle as a way to get around and it evolved into this amazing thing we have now. Probably one of the most enjoyable vehicles and easiest way to just leave it all behind.

Cali dreaming.


 Cheers guys!
 If you had one bike what would it be?
 If you had one bike what would it be?

