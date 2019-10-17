Pinkbike.com
Video: Luca Cometti's Dream Machines
Oct 17, 2019
by
luca cometti
Video, concept and photos by Wiley Kaupas
Riding by Luca Cometti
Regions in Article
Pila
,
Breuil-Cervinia
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Riding Videos
Luca Cometti
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
scotttherider
(1 hours ago)
I only wish I could live in this dream world they speak of.....As I sit in a cubicle.....
[Reply]
2
0
lRaphl
(56 mins ago)
Same as you and I'm also watching the rain through the window.
[Reply]
1
1
WAKIdesigns
(16 mins ago)
You may explore alternative states of consciousness... mountains are much more beatiful there than those on the pictures here. And you fly above them. When you pee, the rain of diamonds is falling down on Earth. And God is there too. And that girl you fancied. She's built of crystals, just like you you kiss her, you both fall apart they come together and build a new being. And God embraces you, and the mountains become clouds and you breathe them in.
[Reply]
2
0
spread1
(34 mins ago)
Architecture scenery mtb & good music.. well done commencal great video...
[Reply]
1
0
blanshard16
(39 mins ago)
Do we have to post triple crown fork videos 3 days after WBP closes for the season? I miss it already!
[Reply]
1
0
carsonsucks503
(55 mins ago)
Killed it boys! That high alpine trail looks mint.
[Reply]
1
0
Tannus
(8 mins ago)
Absolute animal. That was amazing.
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(16 mins ago)
Wow thats sick
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
