Video: Luca Shaw & Mark Wallace Rally the New Spectral:ON CFR

We’re stoked to release the new Spectral:ON CFR, the newest iteration of our Spectral:ON range featuring a bigger battery, lighter and stiffer frame, along with a lower centre of gravity and slacker head angle.
The all new Spectral:ON CFR
So, what exactly is new?
First up is a newly designed frame, featuring a carbon rear triangle for the first time in our Spectral:ON range. Our aim was to reduce any weight where possible. Whilst more weight can give the added bonus of a more planted feeling ride, knowing we were going to up our battery capacity in the bike meant that grams needed to be shaved off before we even got to loading the bike up with power.
Up or down, rough or smooth, the Spectral:ON excels in every situation.
Whilst we were back at the drawing boards we made sure that the new Spectral ON was even stronger than its predecessors and with a new carbon layup and more efficient frame architecture, we’ve done just that as the new Spectal ON meets our higher Category 4E strength and resistance testing standards.
Ok, now for the bit you’ve all been waiting for, the new batteries. The Spectral:ON comes with 2 battery options, a 720wh option, which on average will see a rider do 77km and over 1,600m elevation on one charge, and a 900wh option which provides just over 97km and over 2,100m elevation on one charge. What’s more is that we’ve redesigned where the battery sits in the bike, lowering it so that the weight the battery holds helps towards a lower centre of gravity and an evenly balanced weight distribution within the bike.
Featuring Fabio Wibmer
, Mark Wallace
and Luca Shaw
