Video: Luca Shaw & Steve Peat Preview the 2021 Les Gets World Cup Track

Remember last year when P2V held a secret race and the world's fastest racers turned up? Held in the middle of a pandemic, with no fans, almost no media & completely shrouded in mystery, this race was a little different to say the least. Well, we have good reason to believe that the real motive behind this race was to act as a precursor to the Les Gets World Cup in 2021, to bed in this fresh track and test out any issues (that first jump seems to qualify if the world's fastest are casing it).Take a run down this fast, loamy & steep downhill track with the legendary Steve Pear and Luca Shaw, this track looks sure to provide some epic racing and cement Les Gets' prestige as a classic World Cup venue. Les Gets World Cup is scheduled for July 2nd - 4th 2021 and is looking highly likely to go ahead. It's unsure what the situation will be with regards to fans, but there's one thing for sure, we couldn't be more excited to have racing back!