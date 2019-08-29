Pinkbike.com
Video: Luca Shaw Course Preview POV - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
Aug 29, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Rougher than ever, it's a relentless course top to bottom, which should give us one of the raddest World Championships in years this Sunday...
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Luca Shaw
DH Racing
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Champs 2019
World Championships 2019
