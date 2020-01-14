Video: Luca Shaw Shows What a Downhill World Cup Rider Can Do on an XC Bike
Jan 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite
|If ever there was a gravity riders’ XC bike, then this is it. The new 120mm Tallboy takes a leap further into what short-travel bikes really are capable of.
With kick-ass lower-link VPP suspension, a streamlined design, the typical Santa Cruz refinement, and rather radical geometry, the Tallboy is back to being a genre-bending folk hero.—Santa Cruz
