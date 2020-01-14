Video: Luca Shaw Shows What a Downhill World Cup Rider Can Do on an XC Bike

Jan 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesIf ever there was a gravity riders’ XC bike, then this is it. The new 120mm Tallboy takes a leap further into what short-travel bikes really are capable of.

With kick-ass lower-link VPP suspension, a streamlined design, the typical Santa Cruz refinement, and rather radical geometry, the Tallboy is back to being a genre-bending folk hero.Santa Cruz


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 "Unfortunately the landowners have come to the decision to revoke access to trails on their land due to unruly MTB users stealing food from local townsfolk, and spilling trays of drinks worth over €50 in the once sleepy mountain town."
  • 3 0
 Haven't we seen this before?
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike tests the powers of recall, of an ordinary PB reader!
  • 2 0
 Wait a minute...
  • 2 0
 11 minutes, still waiting...
  • 2 0
 repost
  • 1 0
 DHF / DHR, classic choice for XCSmile
  • 2 1
 Seen it.

