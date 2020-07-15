Pinkbike.com
Video: Luca Shaw vs Walker Shaw in a Game of S.T.A.M.P
Jul 15, 2020
by
crankbrothers
Luca Shaw challenges his brother Walker Shaw to a game of S.T.A.M.P onboard the new Crankbrothers Stamp 2 flat pedals at the Riverter bike park in North Carolina, USA. Who will come out on top? Find out now!
North Carolina
Videos
Riding Videos
CrankBrothers
Luca Shaw
Walker Shaw
Score
Time
2
0
steezysam
(10 mins ago)
The Riveter is so fun. went for the first time last month and would do pretty terrible things to have that place nearby
