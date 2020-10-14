Pinkbike.com
Video: Luca Shaw's Maribor POV Course Preview
Oct 14, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Luca and Burgtec take you for a spin down track one out here in Maribor. Chockablock with roots and rocks, it's flat out in the dry! Might be a different story again by tomorrow...
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Luca Shaw
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2020
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
6
betsie
(1 hours ago)
That was like at.... you just had a wee bit of 2010 old school Dh, now back to 2019/20 redbull TV racing in the bike park.
Just seemed too controlled, less risk, big berms, flow and carrying speed everywhere. Lets hope it rains to spice it up a little.
Timed training runs all back to very close again too. Kinda takes the shine off the race compared to a new, fresh section of gnarr for the best to race.
[Reply]
1
0
cmcc
(58 mins ago)
Needs more Sam Hill
[Reply]
1
0
dannyhuber
(33 mins ago)
Keep in mind Maribor has been around that long and the track hasn't changed much. I rode it 4 years ago on a road trip through Slovenia and the track looks almost exactly the same. Definitely not the rowdiest, but still tests riders enough. It definitely makes for a good race.
[Reply]
1
0
tonit91
(27 mins ago)
It will rain tomorrow that's for sure.
[Reply]
1
0
slish
(25 mins ago)
Damn...either super stabilization on the camera or he is a helluva smooth rider. Either way, i am jealous.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 hours ago)
DO IT LUCA! And that was a strange intro.
[Reply]
1
0
giantmtballtheway
(57 mins ago)
Lets get these races going, looks good.
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(31 mins ago)
That last jump to the finish is a bit of a strange layout....
[Reply]
1
0
shrockie
(20 mins ago)
That looked a lot better than worlds on race day.
[Reply]
1
0
jwdenver
(9 mins ago)
Looks like a tamed down version of snowshoe.
[Reply]
1
0
Explodo
(1 hours ago)
That looks fun.
[Reply]
