Video: Luca Shaw's Maribor POV Course Preview

Oct 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesLuca and Burgtec take you for a spin down track one out here in Maribor. Chockablock with roots and rocks, it's flat out in the dry! Might be a different story again by tomorrow...


11 Comments

  • 11 6
 That was like at.... you just had a wee bit of 2010 old school Dh, now back to 2019/20 redbull TV racing in the bike park.

Just seemed too controlled, less risk, big berms, flow and carrying speed everywhere. Lets hope it rains to spice it up a little.

Timed training runs all back to very close again too. Kinda takes the shine off the race compared to a new, fresh section of gnarr for the best to race.
  • 1 0
 Needs more Sam Hill
  • 1 0
 Keep in mind Maribor has been around that long and the track hasn't changed much. I rode it 4 years ago on a road trip through Slovenia and the track looks almost exactly the same. Definitely not the rowdiest, but still tests riders enough. It definitely makes for a good race.
  • 1 0
 It will rain tomorrow that's for sure.
  • 1 0
 Damn...either super stabilization on the camera or he is a helluva smooth rider. Either way, i am jealous.
  • 1 0
 DO IT LUCA! And that was a strange intro.
  • 1 0
 Lets get these races going, looks good.
  • 1 0
 That last jump to the finish is a bit of a strange layout....
  • 1 0
 That looked a lot better than worlds on race day.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a tamed down version of snowshoe.
  • 1 0
 That looks fun.

