Video: Luca Shaw's Maribor Round 2 POV Course Preview

Oct 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA few modifications for the 2nd round out here at Maribor, with some more technical and tricky sections brought in to spice things up!

After killing it yesterday in finals, it was time to go again today:

P4 - Loris Vergier
P14 - Luca Shaw
P18 - Greg Minnaar

Hop onboard with Luca Shaw X Burgtec for a preview of what's to come tomorrow.... The Syndicate


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Luca Shaw DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
184871 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
116853 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
77989 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
65124 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
64916 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6
56190 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega
55802 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
53066 views

11 Comments

  • 1 0
 Impressive how stable the footage is compared to the helmet (or at least the helmet visor). Is that postprocessing, is there some kind of suspension in the helmet mount or is this how great image stabilization has become nowadays?
  • 2 0
 Gobble gobble
  • 1 3
 The familiar sounds of SRAM brakes.
  • 1 0
 The sound of SHITMANO
  • 1 0
 @Aengis: except they run Shimano.
  • 2 2
 Anybody else kinda bored that this race isn't on a completely different track?
  • 1 0
 YES!!!
  • 5 0
 @nug12182: Nope. I’m just thankful for racing this year. Run 6 races at Maribor with marginally different taping; I don’t even care. Count your lucky stars!
  • 1 0
 UCI rules for the double races is they must start and finish at the same place. Probably makes it difficult to have a completely different track
  • 1 0
 A few races into the DH season and the pinkbike crowd are complaining.
  • 1 0
 Seems to be more or less dry?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008845
Mobile Version of Website