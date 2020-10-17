Pinkbike.com
Video: Luca Shaw's Maribor Round 2 POV Course Preview
Oct 17, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Tweet
A few modifications for the 2nd round out here at Maribor, with some more technical and tricky sections brought in to spice things up!
After killing it yesterday in finals, it was time to go again today:
P4 - Loris Vergier
P14 - Luca Shaw
P18 - Greg Minnaar
Hop onboard with Luca Shaw X Burgtec for a preview of what's to come tomorrow....
—
The Syndicate
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
Luca Shaw
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
11 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
vinay
(7 mins ago)
Impressive how stable the footage is compared to the helmet (or at least the helmet visor). Is that postprocessing, is there some kind of suspension in the helmet mount or is this how great image stabilization has become nowadays?
[Reply]
2
0
brandaneisma
(44 mins ago)
Gobble gobble
[Reply]
1
3
Aengis
(25 mins ago)
The familiar sounds of SRAM brakes.
[Reply]
1
0
Johannes-the-Joey
(16 mins ago)
The sound of SHITMANO
[Reply]
1
0
cyank-ride
(15 mins ago)
@Aengis
: except they run Shimano.
[Reply]
2
2
lovetoridebikes
(41 mins ago)
Anybody else kinda bored that this race isn't on a completely different track?
[Reply]
1
0
nug12182
(35 mins ago)
YES!!!
[Reply]
5
0
yahmon
(33 mins ago)
@nug12182
: Nope. I’m just thankful for racing this year. Run 6 races at Maribor with marginally different taping; I don’t even care. Count your lucky stars!
[Reply]
1
0
melonhead1145
(10 mins ago)
UCI rules for the double races is they must start and finish at the same place. Probably makes it difficult to have a completely different track
[Reply]
1
0
Yaan
(6 mins ago)
A few races into the DH season and the pinkbike crowd are complaining.
[Reply]
1
0
Emmartus
(38 mins ago)
Seems to be more or less dry?
[Reply]
